Making the most out of your winter break

For most students, the height of studying for finals week is upon us and winter break is an after-thought as final papers pile up and all group presentations or projects are scheduled to be presented in the same week.

It’s hard to relax or see an end in sight despite the fact that that end is just around the corner. Winter break will be here before you know it and after shouldering the go, go, go mentality of the end of the fall quarter it might be a little harder than you think to catch the break you deserve.

These are some ways that you can end up making the most of the break and mentally prepare yourself for the winter 2020 quarter. Now that your last final has been turned in and you can finally hear yourself think, winter break is an excellent opportunity to catch up on things that you may have been putting off in order to focus on an essay or term project.

For instance, you can now spend quality time researching internships for the spring quarter. Internships will give you a jumpstart towards your desired profession and are an excellent opportunity to use for multiple reasons. Internships allow you to get a better idea of what you like and what you don’t like. Internships provide you with hands-on learning experiences that carry on through your dream job. And they look really good on a resume against somebody who hasn’t had an internship with before graduating.

“Over the winter break, I plan to catch up on sleep, as I suppose most college students do. Honestly, I’ll probably just spend most of it working which I don’t mind since I won’t have school to worry about and I can really use the money to buy Christmas presents,” Kimberly Alvarez, a fourth-year communications student shared.

Another way to get the best out of the winter season is to volunteer and look for volunteer opportunities around your community. Not only does this also look good on a resume, but it’ll give you an intrinsic sense of purpose. It’s the holiday season and the perfect season to extend the giving spirit. You can find volunteer opportunities that suit your interests through sites such as VolunteerMatch.org or Idealist.org. You can walk away from your winter break feeling like you’ve made a difference and maybe make a few friends along the way.

Speaking of friends, the winter break is an excellent opportunity to rebuild relationships and strengthen existing ones. You may have found that your social life took a major fall about the time midterms rolled around. Every weekend is a sacred two day holy festival for yourself, Netflix, and your bed. Unless you work on the weekends, in which, you’re really going to want to take advantage of the break to have a Christmas party with a close group of people. Go out for a movie or shopping spree to pick up presents for Christmas. Look at Christmas lights.

“I plan on spending a lot more time with my family. My boyfriend is also coming to visit from North Carolina for two weeks, so it’ll be nice to see everybody again. Holidays are pretty much the only time my family all comes back home,” said fourth-year student Hannah Soper.

For some though, maybe the quarter has been too much social life and maybe you want to use that time to recharge your social battery. “I plan on working and getting a mental break from school. I’m also going camping at the end of December to ensure that I get that ‘alone’ time from society,” Amber Aragon, a fourth-year student admitted.

The fall quarter is nearly over. Making sure you allow your mind some time to separate from school and enjoy the freedom will make the following Winter quarter all that much easier to return to. So drink some hot chocolate, read a book, and relax. You’ve earned it!