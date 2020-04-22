Local Wells Fargo experiences change amid COVID-19 pandemic

Customers and workers of Wells Fargo in Menifee continue to adapt to the constant changes that are affecting their banking experiences. Currently, Wells Fargo employees leverage these changes to figure out ways to make customers feel safer and at ease with their transactions when they enter the branch.

The main concern that customers have is their safety. Two months ago, it was normal to walk in and out of the bank and go along with one’s day.

Habiba Narazari, a banker at Wells Fargo, said, “I feel scared coming to work now, I don’t feel comfortable walking in the branch knowing that people are constantly walking in and out and the feeling of not knowing if the person before might be infected.”

Narazari believes that wiping down her desk, after speaking with every customer, is a risk she takes as part of her job.

Gisela Maldonado, a teller at Wells Fargo, believes that there are huge risks working in contact with people all day.

“As a mother of a 16-month-old-baby, every day I risk my life and those around me at home. This pandemic has not only made it more stressful, but dangerous as well to go to work. Many customers come to do large withdraws because they fear that the bank will close, but it is more dangerous to store the money at home,” stated Maldonado.

Due to the high volume of calls, Wells Fargo phone times are longer than usual. Diego Rosas, a student at Palomar Community College, believes that the increased wait times are inconvenient to his schedule.

“As a customer, I feel frustrated and overwhelmed that I have to wait over two hours on the customer service line to speak to a banker to get a fee reversed, or make an appointment to sit with a banker when I used to just walk in no problem,” expressed Rosas.

These increased wait lines are due to the CDC guidelines and precautions that need to take place for the safety of their customers. Tape marks are being placed on the floor with a six-foot distancing in between, making lines look extremely long.

“I had to wait in a very long line due to the CDC guidelines when I have a limited time to be out during this government shutdown. I want banking to be easy and convenient. Social distance makes these lines look longer, and the bank looks busier than what it is,” stated Rosas.

COVID-19 changed the norm of walking into a bank as the Riverside county stated mandatory face-covering in the beginning of the month.

Alex Ramos, a banker at Wells Fargo, stated, “Who would have ever thought I had to decline customers if they didn’t wear a face-covering when, a couple of months ago, all I worried about was informing them to remove their sunglasses.”

Customers of Wells Fargo find wearing face-coverings unusual and question how employees will be able to identify them.

“It’s funny how, a year ago, the cops were called if we walked into the bank with masks on, but now we can’t step foot in the building if we don’t have masks on,” said Rosas.