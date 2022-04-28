Local shop owner inspires community in Apple Valley

Located in a small tucked away shopping center in Apple Valley lies the Inspired Gift Shop, which is owned and operated by Amaya Baca, a 20-year-old who has a vision for the High Desert and the surrounding area.

“An Inspired Gift Shop” invites you into a deep conversation of what Amaya’s shop is all about. Photo by Amaya Baca.

At the age of 17, Amaya was involved in a head-on traffic collision where she suffered many injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. After her accident, she was no longer interested in pursuing sports medicine as a major in college and took a chance on business instead. A decision that would change her life. Majoring in business, Amaya took an interest in entrepreneurship. That interest turned into her starting her own business and selling goods online and at local farmers markets all while healing and recovering from her injuries. After a few years of hard work and dedication, The Inspired Gift shop evolved from a market stand into a full-blown store. With plenty of encouragement from her family and friends, Amaya now runs the entire store completely by herself. And she already has a sizable clientele.

“It’s a little hippie shop, ran by a little hippie” Baca commented.

The Inspired Giftshop sells an array of items, but the main attraction of the store is its spiritual supplies. Everything from Catholic symbols to crystals and sage products are available, as well as clothing, jewelry, and CBD dog treats.

“I like to think no matter what your religion or interests are you will be able to find something you like in the store,” Baca explained.

Some of Amaya’s favorite products are her CBD dog treats and, for the humans, Guatemalan Worry Dolls.

“I really like our Guatemalan worry dolls. The legend behind them is, you tell the doll your worries and place them under your pillow while you sleep, and in the morning your worries will be gone,” said Baca.

The Guatemalan Worry Dolls – believed to bring tranquility when placed under your pillow. One of the rare items sold at The Inspired Gift Shop. Photo by Amaya Baca

Baca credited her mother for giving her the drive to pursue her passions so successfully.

“When I was a child I watched my mother open up a salon all by herself, and it’s still open to this day. She was a big inspiration to me”.

The Inspired Gift Shop is completely operated by Baca as the only employee. While this can be a challenge, the store has been successful at staying in business in the High Desert and makes occasional appearances at events, such as farmers markets in the High Desert and Inland Empire, as well as night markets in Downtown Los Angeles.

The main goal of the inspired Giftshop is to encourage people to practice self-care and be kind in their everyday lives. Amaya and the community of people interested in spirituality see the use of crystals, herbs, and other tools as a form of self-care. All of these are said to have extremely beneficial effects and can be used to improve one’s health in a multitude of ways.

The store sells a wide variety of crystals, handmade crystal jewelry, sage and other herbs and trinkets. However, there are also clothes, room sprays, mugs, date night ideas and games, and decorations available.

It’s not uncommon for people to have a misconception about spirituality. But Baca is determined to show people that it isn’t scary at all, and there is something for everyone.

“Some people might be only into chakras and not other things, or only into crystals- and that’s okay! I like to make people feel comfortable here and have something that you are going to like whether it has to do with spirituality or not.”

The Inspired Gift Shop is located in The Apple Valley Inn shopping center surrounded by other shops and small businesses.