Local law firm adjusts to pandemic

The Law Offices of Roger A. Little is a small and personal law firm that focuses its practice on workers compensation, and they have been adapting to new work methods in order to continue functioning during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“This pandemic really is a tragedy, and as a team we are learning how to move forward,” shared Janet Little, the office manager and wife to Roger A. Little, the titular attorney.

The staff each have their own work stations and are equipped with all materials necessary for an office to run smoothly.

“Being a paperless office is really helping us in these moments because we have access to everything though our secure accounts and our staff can work from home and get the job done just as efficiently,” shared Janet.

When it comes to court hearings, depositions and client interactions there have also been new forms of moving forward. Attorney Roger shared, “Our number one priority is our staff and clients safety. Anything that can be postponed will be and communication is being met through phone calls, or online meetings.”

The Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) and the Workers Compensation Appeals Board is now limiting their in-person appearances to protect the health and safety of their staff and community.

Starting May 4th, the DWC announced they will begin to hear all case-in-chief trails via the individually assigned judge’s conference lines. Depositions are either being postponed or held through online services with applications such as Zoom.

“Our clients are our purpose, helping them get better and providing them a sense of security through their claim process,” said Roger. “The office makes available many forms of communication such as phone calls, texts, emails, faxes, and physical mail.”

With everyone working from home one can question if the communication between the staff is flowing efficiently or if any problems have been surfacing.

“I was worried in the beginning that we might get confused on work, but actually, I believe we have only strengthened our communication skills because we now, as a whole, review a daily report update on the work we do each day,” said employee Victoria Diaz.

This global pandemic is causing some employees to relearn the basics, as many tasks are now being done electronically. For many who are used to hard copies and walk-ins, they have had to take a step back and learn how to submit forms to the court online.

“We have had situations in the past where we seldomly used the online filing system rather than in person, however due to the COVID-19 we have been forced to completely switch over to filing everything electronically,” said Diaz.

All in all, some law firms are still moving forward and adapting to these new circumstances while keeping in mind safety. The Riverside Workers Compensation Appeals Board is following the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) recommendations and are also on stand-by for when they can also reopen completely.

Roger said, “Everyone is in this together and we are truly doing our best to make sure we keep moving forward.”