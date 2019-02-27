LiveSafe will be counting more downloads on our campus soon

CSUSB tabling groups will be setting up information stations to encourage students, faculty and staff to use the new safety app.

LiveSafe is an app created to help colleges and universities prevent incidents on campus including physical safety, sexual assault, mental health and theft.

Desiree Valadez, a junior at Cal State San Bernardino, shares how the LiveSafe app has benefited her safety on campus.

“The LiveSafe app makes me feel very secure and makes me feel I have someone there at the palm of my hands,” said Valadez. “I feel like with the app I’m capable of walking to my evening classes feeling safe knowing I have it, as well as walking to my car.”

LiveSafe allows students to view where they are in relation to safe places on campus and invite friends and family to watch them travel to their destination.

Send text, photos, videos and location information to report incidents of from routine maintenance needs, suspicious activity or safety threats – all possible through the app.

“Partnering with LiveSafe is part of our ongoing commitment to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” said Nina Jamsen, CSUSB police chief and the university director of public safety. “It is always important to remember, if you see something, say something.”

Many students have partaken in that and have spoken out.

Several students have also shared that they do feel a lot safer walking at night to their class or vehicle with the new app.

The app also allows students to report these incidents silently and anonymously.

It is important to get the word out about it so campus environments can continue to grow when it comes to school safety.

The San Bernardino police department has shown interest in the LiveSafe app and encourage students from campuses across the county to use it.

Cal State San Bernardino intends to bring more awareness to the LiveSafe app and get more students and faculty involved.

The LifeSafe support team is known for traveling to campuses across the country spreading awareness at tabled events.