What better way to kick off the fall season than to head to Live Oak Canyon Pumpkin Patch with family or friends!

The Live Oak Canyon Pumpkin Patch is located in Redlands, at 32335 Live Oak Canyon Rd, and welcomes anyone that is looking to make fun-filled memories.

Prices range between $10-$12 for General Admission depending if you go during the weekday or weekend. Kids ages 5-10 are $5 and Senior (65+ with a valid ID) is $7, and parking is free.

Activities that are included with admission is the Flower Garden walk-through, Pumpkin Houses, Chicken Show, Tractor Pulled Hayride, U-Pick Pumpkin Fields, Fall themed photo op spots and much more.

Jessica and Daniel Hughes drove all the way from La Quinta to come to this famous pumpkin patch. “Every year it seems to get bigger and bigger. October is my favorite month of the year and I always look forward to coming to Live Oak Canyon with my husband and family,” said Jessica.

“I love that you can actually go out into the field and pick your own pumpkin,” said Jessica.

For larger activities such as a Petting Zoo, Corn Maze, Zip Lining, Mini ATV/Razor rides, Archery and Pumpkin Blasting you can purchase ride and game tickets once you enter the farm.

The prices for the number of tickets each person wants vary. 140 Tickets – $100.00 (Best Value – Save $40), 54 Tickets – $40.00 (Save $14) or 20 Tickets – $20.00.

“The Petting Zoo and Corn Maze are my favorite parts about coming to this pumpkin patch. They just added the Pumpkin Blaster this year which is a lot of fun. You put semi-small pumpkins into a cannon and there are targets about 60 yards away that you can aim at,” said Riverside resident Kaylyn Hertsch.

They also have a wide selection of mini pumpkins, white pumpkins, Indian corn, and squash as well. All pumpkins are 60 cents a pound and are sold by size. The smaller it is, the cheaper it is.

Yucaipa resident Matthew Harrington said, “I have been taking my family to this pumpkin patch for years, it used to be free entry but since it is so popular now they charge us which I’m totally okay with. Parking’s free, this place offers rides, food, soft drinks, a beer garden, and of course pumpkins!”.

There was nothing but laughter and smiles as people walked through the Live Oak Canyon Pumpkin Patch. From the elaborating fun zones for the kids to sit in the beer garden for adults, there is enough entertainment for everyone.

This fun-filled place is open every fall and winter. Come by Live Oak today!