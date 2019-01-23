Letter to the Editor: Dean, College of Natural Sciences

Dear Yoties:

Happy New Year!

Are you interested in seeing everyone stay healthy and less hungry? Our planet safe and sustainable? Our future brighter and peaceful? Think what societal challenges you want to tackle, not simply what major you want to be. A degree from CSUSB trains you to be a global citizen who wants to “make good things happen for others.” And, Science is a key to make your goals happen. Explore all opportunities Natural Sciences offers to you from physical, chemical, life, geological, health, mathematical and computational sciences to nursing, kinesiology and computer engineering.

As the Dean of College of Natural Sciences, I am thrilled to be a part of the CSUSB community, and personally committed to your success. We Define the Future! Su éxito es nuestro futuro.

It does take a village to raise a child, and it does take a community of cheerleaders to see you reach your full potential. We, our faculty, our staff, our advisors, our alumni and our administrators, are all here to see you become a future leader, a critical thinker, an innovator, and a problem solver. As you know, our campus provides supplemental instruction, financial advice, mental health support, among others, for you to take advantage of. We are here because you are here.

Science matters, Science is fun, and Science is challenging.

We welcome you to our College of Natural Sciences, where we strive for excellence, enhance diversity and foster harmony. We take pride in the quality of work all of us do. We expect you to work hard and thrive, not just survive. It does take 25-35 hours a week of your time to learn what is taught in your classes and do well in your courses. You have to roll up your sleeves and put your share of efforts. There is no easy shortcut. Meet our excellent STEM and Professional advisors. Look for opportunities to get research experience in your faculty labs. See if study abroad is an option for you, or learn and share cultures from diversity of students and faculty who are on our campus. Have you looked for an internship opportunity this summer yet? Participate in your student clubs in our college, and attend the seminars and activities organized by the clubs and universities. Be engaged with our community. These experiences are transformative, and research shows participation in such activities not only enhances your chances of graduating on time, but also enhances your future success and job satisfaction in life.

We want you to leave with knowledge and a degree, not with student loans. On an average, students with a college degree earn more than $32,000 than those with only a high school degree, and students with a degree in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) earn even more. See: http://www.aplu.org/projects-and-initiatives/college-costs-tuition-and-financial-aid/publicuvalues/publicuvalues-resources/q3/employment-and-earnings.pdf, https://smartasset.com/retirement/the-average-salary-by-education-level, https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/valueofcollegemajors/ and https://www.forbes.com/sites/kateashford/2018/09/12/stem-degree/#55cef3ec5b70. It is not all about money, it is also job satisfaction. See top careers in US: https://www.careercast.com/jobs-rated/2018-best-jobs?page=0, and https://money.usnews.com/money/careers/slideshows/the-25-best-jobs?onepage. Ultimately, you want to be in a job that makes you happy and want to get up and give all your best. You want to figure out “what makes you tick (and what ticks you off).” Take advantage of our career center, career fairs and health professionals fair on our campus.

Finally, let me know how I can help you. Drop me a note at [email protected] Follow me on my Instagram, sas3pantula. Don’t be a stranger. Come and have a “Snicker with Sastry” or a “Donut with the Dean.”

Cheers,

Sastry

Sastry G. Pantula, Dean

College of Natural Sciences

BI 107, CSUSB

(909) 537-5300