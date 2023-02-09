Late-Night Event Returns After Covid Moratorium  

For the first time since 2019, California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) held its annual, Late Night event welcoming back students and faculty on January 27th, 2023 for a night of celebration and fun.

Due to the recent COVID pandemic, CSUSB was able to hold its annual Late Night campus event for the first time since 2019. On January 27th, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the CSUSB parking lot, Late Night celebrated the new spring semester by welcoming staff members, faculty members, students, and guests to enjoy a night full of music, carnival rides, roller skating, caricature artists, and even some tasty food.

A DJ spins records at the 2023 CSUSB Late Night event (Photo by: Marlee Nunley)

This Late Night event gives students an awesome opportunity to enjoy themselves, meet new people, and learn about all the different groups, fraternities, sororities, and clubs that California State, San Bernardino has to offer. This event is free and is held in parking lots G and H. Students had to both sign a waiver and receive a wristband to be able to be a part of this year’s Late Night. In addition, Late Night allowed students, staff, and faculty members to bring guests to join the night of fun.

A recreational staff member and student at CSUSB, Lydia Morohunfola got to see both sides of Late Night.

“This year’s late night was the Recs attempt to return to ‘normal’… we had some activities and concessions but in a smaller volume than years past, and the time was earlier this year going from 6 pm to 10 pm, instead of 8 pm to 1 am as they have done previously for Late Night,” Morohunfola said.

Morohunfola was able to enjoy her Late Night experience both as a staff worker and a student by meeting up with friends throughout the night to take part in many of the activities that were offered.

“I oversaw the Intramural section of Late Night and my job was to hand out flyers and do a giveaway for the attendees of Late Night who followed us on Instagram. We only had to work from 6-9 p.m. so we got to enjoy ourselves for the rest of the event. We also got breaks in between, which allowed us to go and check things out and experience Late Night as a student rather than a staff worker,” Morohunfola said.

Unfortunately, Late Night was supposed to take place in the Fall of 2022, but due to the weather, CSUSB staff had to reschedule it to last Friday night.

“The only disappointment with Late Night this year is wishing that it did not get canceled in the fall…the original plans we had for Late Night in the fall were a lot bigger and had more activities involved, however, the location for the new Late Night was a better layout and it allowed for certain things to be included,” Morohunfola said.

Asia Clarke, a graduate student from CSUSB and an attendee of this year’s Late Night, has been to two Late Night events, both in 2018 and 2019.

“Not as many people showed up to Late Night this year compared to years past, it was a much smaller group than usual, but it was still very eventful for my group and we had the best time dancing, eating, and roller skating, I am happy that I got to attend my last Late Night at CSUSB with the people who I met my freshman year as I am graduating this spring,” Clarke said.

The 11th Annual Late night was an eventful night to remember for many staff members, faculty members, students, and guests of CSUSB as it welcomed them back for the 2023 Spring semester. Many can’t wait to see what the 12th annual Late night in the fall will look like!