Khalid came to the grounds of CSUSB

The pouring rain didn’t stop singer Khalid from performing outdoors at CSUSB on Saturday, Mar. 10

Khalid is an American singer and songwriter from Fort Stewart, Georgia who is a rising star in the music industry.

The event took place at the coyote soccer field located by the Recreation and Fitness Center.

Originally, the show was to take place in early January but to ensure safety, it was rescheduled to March.

Students, staff, and friends waited for hours in the rain to be first in line to see the famous idol.

Diana Santos was one of the people that waited for a long time with her friend, both of who are students at CSUSB.

“I was in line for hours since they let us in after six. But it was all worth it because it’s Khalid,” Santos said.

But despite this, Santos and her friend kept themselves in an enthusiastic mood.

They updated themselves through Khalid’s social media to see if he had arrived or posted anything about the event.

On Twitter, a person questioned the singer if he was going to cancel the show because of the rainy, gloomy weather.

In which the star responded, “Nah, I’m still here.”

Khalid later on once again reassured that they were going to make it work under the weather conditions.

The rain, traffic and waiting in line couldn’t stop the crowd from enjoying the performance.

“It was one of the best nights of my life. It was definitely worth the wait,” Santos shared.

Khalid appearing for the first time had the crowd on their feet and cheering for the young singer.

The event had a positive atmosphere where people were dancing, singing alone and making memories together.

The singer performed songs such as “Young Dumb & Broke,” “Another Sad Love Song,” “8TEEN” and “Location.”

A majority of the songs were from his only studio album American Teen that was released on March 3, 2017.

He sang an acoustic version of “The Ways” that was debuted in the new Marvel film, Black Panther and “Love Lies” from his recent collaboration with Fifth Harmony’s Normani.

There was a moment when Khalid was doing the air guitar and slightly fell but played it off coolly.

A few captured it on video and posted it on social media.

He later commented on his Twitter about the situation by playfully blaming it on the slippery stage and stating, “I was moonwalking.”

The stage was slippery and that’s my excuse HAHAHA https://t.co/h0bITc6Mry — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) March 12, 2018

During the show, Khalid was busting out moves that kept the enjoyable vibe going until the end.

Of all the joy Santos felt after the concert, she described it as a blessing.

“I’m sure I’m going to be sick after this, but it was all worth it! It’s a great way to end the quarter,” Santos said.

The show left people, such as Santos, with new memories for the later future.

The night shower of rain also left people with muddy shoes.

But despite this, it was a pleasure to have Khalid on the grounds of CSUSB.