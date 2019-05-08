Is it really the END of Avengers: End Game?

Avengers End Game puts to dust movie records breaking near 1.4 billion. Avengers is the on-going conversation everywhere, no one can get enough about End Game. It immediately exceeded ticket sales in the first presale hour and week, they were sold out like GOLDEN TICKETS.

Fandango says Avenger’s Endgame sold 5 times as many tickets as Infinity War. It has surpassed records: Universal’s Fate of the Furious, Walt Disney’s Incredibles 2, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Disney’s Frozen, Universal’s Jurassic World, Fallen Kingdom, Disney’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Warner Bros Harry Potter and Deathly Hallows, and Disney’s Black Panther (Forbes, 2019).

Social Media is BUZZING with Endgame spoilers, memes, and facts. The hashtag #AvengersEndGame has 2 million posts on Instagram, and #Endgame right behind at 1.4 million. The Avengers Twitter account stands at 4.53 million followers.

After watching End Game on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, I wanted some opinions about the movie.

“I knew it was going to be amazing, but nothing tops this, You can hear everyone’s tears and silence in the theatre.”Mota

The film has less than a week out and Target is already offering Pre-Orders on blurry. Shop Disney is offering Avenger themed magic bands for Walt Disney World and expecting an Avengers Collection Drop. Loungefly has created a Thano’s infinity war backpack. Also Funko Pop has Marvel’s Avengers: End Game collection coming soon!

What will be next for Marvel’s Avengers? Will they live on in Marvel Land coming soon to Disneyland California Adventures (DCA). Suspicions and rumors arise with the Stark Industry walls blocking construction at DCA.

Disney has confirmed that Avengers are setting up Headquarters and innovating experiences at the park in beginning 2020. Guest will be able to become heroes for the day in the Marvel-themed Stark Property.