For all you CSUSB students who love sports, the campus has an intramural sports program available for all students.

“Intramural sports program is a setting for anyone who wants to join, as long as he or she is a student here on campus,” said Joanna Moreno, a lead supervisor in the intramural sports program. This allows students to get involved with activities on campus and can make new friends. This can be for students who are competitive or not competitive, students who are skilled or not as skilled in the sport they desire”

Intramural sports offers indoor and outdoor soccer, volleyball, basketball and flag football. These sports are offered all year long. As for softball intramural sports, it is only offered during the spring quarter for those to would be interested in play intramural sports.

Moreno, who is a student of kinesiology major at CSUSB, was introduced to intramural sports by a friend. After joining the program she played soccer and volleyball. She eventually became the supervisor for the program.

This program can help students to network, work in different positions and build new friendships. This is perfect for students who love sports. One of the challenges that the program constantly faces is the small pool of student joining. It is usually the same people in the program. -Joanna Moreno

Intramural sports is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to play some sports and be apart of the program. The best part is that it is free to join any intramural sport, because the school’s tuition already pays for it.

Another challenge is the lack of promotion and awareness of the program.

“There should be more of an awareness to students that CSUSB offers intramural sports,” Moreno said. “Those people may not know about it, but that they should because it is a great program to join. That people usually only know about intramural sports through word of mouth through peers. It can help students experience more opportunities, help build your career and of course benefits students by getting some physical activity.”