On April 8, the International Market event was being held for the third year at CSUSB in front of the library lawn. Majority of the students view this event as a great opportunity to learn and explore other nationalities, meet new people, and get a chance to buy from the variety of vendors.

The international market event was organized by the Center for Global Management in the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration.

There were different vendors displaying a variety of products for sale on the library lawn. One vendor was selling purses and each purse was designed in a unique way, while other vendors were selling items such as t-shirts, bracelets, rings, flags and posters.

Attendees at the event could sign up to get a passport, which if signed by all the vendors could be turned back in to enter a raffle for a chance to win prizes.

“I’ve been coming here to CSUSB for about 31 years since 1989 selling in between the Student Union and University hall,” said Ali Najafi.

Najafi mentioned that this was his second year doing the International Market. He did it the first year it started and did not come last year because of the winds but came back again this year because he said it is a great opportunity for students at this campus to have a variety of items to choose from.

“The good fortune bracelet is made out of hemp plant, those bracelets are ones we also sell the most of every time we are out here at CSUSB,” said Najafi.

The good fortune bracelets each have a color with the meaning of a good fortune that you would like to happen in your life.

According to the vendors, the pink meaning is “Love & Friendship”. You wear it either on your wrist or ankle and when the bracelet falls off, that means your wish will come true.

This same vendor was also selling other bracelets, rings, and different styles of t-shirts. His stand was the biggest one there with four tables full of different items to choose from.

Harriet McRae mentioned this is her first year selling her purses at the international market event. She usually sells at other campuses or other market nights and has been selling these unique designer purses for two years.

McRae mentioned how she thinks this International Market event is a great idea to have on campus and should be implemented in other campuses in order to spread a variety of different items and products that students might enjoy and learn from.

“I really enjoyed getting the opportunity to be part of this international market event, I would have loved it it was two days instead of one in order to be able to reach all students but it was still overall a great event to have all types of vendors here on campus for the students,” said McRae.

A fourth-year student Evelyn Witrago decided to see what was going on in the library lawn when she got out of class. She said it is her first time seeing something like this on campus.

“I usually go to the Redlands night market and it’s always fun and interesting looking at new things, but having an international market on campus is pretty sweet because that’s how you get students involved on campus events,” said Witrago.