Intense Hikes in the Area

Is your New Year’s Resolution to get in shape? Here is a list of the most intense hiking trails in the area that some fellow ‘yotes have hiked in the past.

#1: Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside:

While this trail has some steep parts, it is only 3 miles long, making hiking easy even for beginners. While walking up the trail you will see many runners, bikers and dog owners walking their furry friends.

On the way up you will come across the Peace Tower which is connected to a bridge, you can walk on the bridge and take pictures on it. When you get to the top of the hill there is a stairway leading to a huge cross and when you look out into the distance you get a view of other small hills in the area.

Pros: The main trail is all paved so you don’t have to worry about dirt.

Cons: Finding parking can be challenging because it’s a popular hiking trail and you have to park in a neighborhood.

#2: Box Springs Mountain in Moreno Valley:

This trail, which is extremely steep, is definitely more challenging than Mt. Rubidoux. Some hikers can end up not finishing this hike because it is fairly difficult.

Pros: A great workout.

Cons: It can be very slippery because the dirt is loose and has a lot of little pebbles. Wear shoes with good grip so you don’t fall. Wearing shoes like converse is not recommended.

#3: Skyline Rope Trail in Corona:

If you’re looking for an adventure this is a fun and challenging hike that will have you feeling accomplished once you get to the top.

This one was also slippery. Wear proper hiking shoes.

Pros: A great workout with a great view of the city of Corona. Sunset hikes are also recommended as you will see the city lights at the end.

Cons: The ropes were broken, so you might want to bring your own rope. It is also tricky finding this specific trail.

#4: Blue Mountain in Grand Terrace:

CSUSB student, Sophia Montes, said that when she hiked up this mountain a couple years ago, she didn’t get to finish it. However, Montes stated she would do it again and want to complete it so she can feel the sense of accomplishment that comes with finishing this challenging hike.

Pros: It’s rewarding to those that can finish the hike.

Cons: It can be extremely difficult for beginning level hikers.

#5: Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles:

This is probably the most iconic hiking trail in LA and also one of the most popular place to take pictures for Instagram. CSUSB student, Leah Tenczar said, “It’s a long 3 ½ miles there and back but it’s rewarding for photo opportunities.” On the way up Tenczar stated that you can see people riding horses up to the sign.

Pros: Tenczar stated that the pros of this hike are that you get to see the Hollywood sign, of course. Oh, and it’s a perfect Instagram spot.

Cons: You may get lost because the directions are not clear.

Remember what streets you came from on the way back down because the hike will be longer if you get lost.