The fifth annual Inland Empire Salsa Festival brought the heat to Riverside on Saturday, June 1st.

Stater Bros. Markets partnered with local radio station 99.1 KGGI to benefit Riverside Meals on Wheels, an organization that provides meals to senior citizens.

White Park in downtown Riverside was full of friends and families enjoying the hit songs 99.1 played as well as the food and free activities.

Tickets were available to purchase at the gate, on Groupon, or listeners could win their passes through 99.1.

Live performances by Bryce Vine, MC Magic, the band Tierra and many more graced the stage and kept the crowd hyped throughout the day.

Patrons had many lunch options to choose from, as the park was full of food vendors enticing the crowd with their entrees.

Free chips and salsa were available thanks to Mission Foods and Jose’s Mexican Food.

For the adults, a beer and wine garden was open for tasting, sponsored by Dos Equis and Stella Rosa.

Kids were having the time of their lives at the kid’s zone, a section of the park dedicated to bounce houses.

Three bounce houses were available for the kids, all unlimited free fun for the day.

Eric Quintero, a CSUSB student, volunteered at the Salsa Fest, and although working, still enjoyed the event.

“It was a great event, full of good food and fun activities for the family, plus 99.1 was playing great music,” Quintero said.

A salsa making competition was hosted in order to find the best-tasting salsas in the Inland Empire.

After deliberation, Helen DeBaca won Best Red Salsa, and Cinthia Duran won Best Green/Mango Salsa. The winners both received a cash prize.

The event wrapped up at 6 p.m. with many guests leaving excited for next year’s Salsa Festival.