Improve Your Grades at the SRWC

The Student Recreation & Wellness Center offers a wide range of classes, cardio machines, weight-equipment, and much more, and it’s free to all students.

The goal of the SRWC is to provide students with a “safe and enjoyable programs and facilities to meet the diverse needs of students,” according to their website. Students have a wide range of options to exercise here on campus.

Academic performance and exercise are closely related to each other. The American College of Sports Medicine has found that exercise and GPA are closely related, they have found that ” students who exercised vigorously seven days a week had G.P.A.’s that were, on average, 0.4 points higher than those who didn’t exercise.”

Robert Rodriguez, who works at the SRWC, sees a relationship between exercise and academic performance. “Overall I feel like I’m able to relieve stress, therefore I’m able to focus more on my grades, and get a better night sleep.. therefore I do better at school,” Rodriguez said.

Students should go to the SRWC whenever they are feeling stressed, Rodriguez said. To help there are a wide variety of exercise machines, martial-arts classes, Zumba classes and much more. Rodriguez mentions these classes are always open to students, all you have to do is go and sign-up for whichever class you want.

Students have positive opinions of the SRWC. “Fine gym. Anybody can be working out in it. all the free-weights you could ever want,” said Ben, who wanted his last name to be anonymous. Ben said that it really helps mentally with all the academic stress and that every student should be doing some sort of exercise to help balance the stress here at CSUSB.

Eric Saldana, a CSUSB Alumni, also had a great experience with the SRWC. Saldana said that the facility helped him relieve stress and helped him tremendously with his academic performance. “Had it not been for that gym, I don’t know how I would’ve been able to handle the mental stress of my classes.”

Nelson Taylor is part of the CSUSB men’s basketball team, and the SRWC helps with his training regimen during the season. Taylor lives on campus and calls it a “blessing” to have a gym facility here on campus that’s within walking distance as opposed to having a gym that’s a mile away.

Taylor recommends the SRWC to other student’s here on campus. “I’ve been to bigger universities,” Taylor said, “but they have everything you need, it’s not dirty. It’s a clean facility. For me, it helps me stay in shape during the regular season. And since I live here on campus, it’s right around the corner so there’s no excuse.”

The SRWC is something all students should take a look at. It helps improve your mental and physical health, and it can also improve your academic performance. Take advantage, Coyotes. Go sign up today. But more importantly, get fit to get better grades.