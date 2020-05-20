If Change Never Comes

Men and women

Will never be one.

Their lives

Will always belong

To a world

Of materialism.

Women and cars

Will share the same

Name. Their assets

Will be owned,

Their value undergoes

Severe depreciation.

If change never comes,

Men and things

Will continue to be

In material mode.

Two creatures of habit

Looking outwardly.

When and how

Will only be a

Matter of time.

If change never comes,

The next babe online

Will be under new ownership.

Sex and rings

Will not show its

Worth apart from

The plans that God

Always had for man.

No more covenant.

A woman’s worth

More than jewels and

More than cars, but with

This new brand of

Love apart from God

We are all undervalued.

E.F. Ernst