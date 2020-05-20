If Change Never Comes
Men and women
Will never be one.
Their lives
Will always belong
To a world
Of materialism.
Women and cars
Will share the same
Name. Their assets
Will be owned,
Their value undergoes
Severe depreciation.
If change never comes,
Men and things
Will continue to be
In material mode.
Two creatures of habit
Looking outwardly.
When and how
Will only be a
Matter of time.
If change never comes,
The next babe online
Will be under new ownership.
Sex and rings
Will not show its
Worth apart from
The plans that God
Always had for man.
No more covenant.
A woman’s worth
More than jewels and
More than cars, but with
This new brand of
Love apart from God
We are all undervalued.
E.F. Ernst
