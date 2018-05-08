Hundreds children making videos about abuse on Youtube

In the past month, hundreds of kids as young as eight have been creating animated videos to a song called “Bumblebees are Out” by Jack Stauber. Each video depicts a father and child laughing together until the child angers the father. The father tells the child to leave and the child is then hurt repeatedly by flashbacks of abuse and the video ends with the child severely hurt.

The trend started when YouTube animator named lucifossie made a video on the creepy song. Their depiction of the song was not as gruesome as what the videos came to develop into later. Instead of abuse, lucifossie ended the video with their character having a broken heart that was swelling from bee stings.

Then creator Troyanda made their version. They basically took all the subtle messages in the song and placed the abuse front and center. With around 293,000 views, their video paved the way for the “pick a flower” video formula. It’s a shocking amount of kids who posted the video to vent about their real life situations. Over hundreds of videos were posted in just a month. However, not every child who made a video suffers from abuse at home. Most children made this video just because of the creepy and edgy feeling it brings, much like the trends with Five Nights at Freddy’s, slender man, and doki doki literature club.

If you look up the song “Bumblebees are Out,” you will find the original music video was actually very creepy on its own. It has a vhs style to it and art reminiscent of the 80s and 90s. The video opens up with this disgusting looking man whose head is as big as the rest of his body, creepy teeth, and an almost deformed face. He is following this little girl who has the same kind of body, but her face is more even and cute. She walks into a vase and the vase knocks over, shattering. The mans face is red as he yells, “Damnit child.”

She asks “What?” to which he replies, “leave this hoooouse!” She then walks outside this open field with flowers everywhere. As she sings “Pick a flower”, bees swoop in and sting her.

It’s depicted in a very eerie way because the area the bee is stinging her has realistic skin edited in, turning red and swelling. She says “ow” with every sting but she keeps going and singing. Then we see a frame of her with giant red balls growing over her very swollen head. The song ends with one final “ow.”

This video uses nostalgia and old memories of the past to mess with the viewers in a style very similar to the viral videos “Don’t hug me i’m scared” or “Too many cooks”. “Don’t hug me i’m scared” uses puppets fashioned after Sesame Street-like characters. It starts off as a musical teaching about something and as the episode plays out, bad things start happening like cutting a cake and real human organs are within. “Too many cooks” uses the generic intro formula of an 80s sitcom, however, the song keeps going, introducing character after character until suddenly a man starts murdering them all.

The way that “Bumblebees are Out” is using this approach is by stylizing itself like the 80s and 90s shows kids would watch on tv from cheap productions. Jack used the unintentionally creepy effects to his advantage to create this pretty popular piece.

Although this event may come off as a bad thing, it is really just a bunch of kids trying to express themselves through art with a song they thought was cool. A small trend in the YouTube animation community, as well as it being great exposure for the talented creator Jack.

