Human Trafficking Awareness Day at CSUSB

In honor of January’s National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the Osher Adult Re-entry Center (OARC), VOICE, and ASI at CSUSB teamed up with Coalition Against Sexual Exploitation (CASE) in efforts to heighten awareness on human trafficking in the nation.

On Jan. 24, they held workshops, a panel, discussion, film screening and had a survivor guest speaker at the San Manuel Student Union (SMSU) Theater from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for students and faculty to learn about the issue.

Students were able to attend the event as well to receive course credit and complete their yearly End Sexual Violence Training.

Many other organizations on and off campus including Children’s Network, Crime Survivor Services, Institute for Child Development and Family Relations (ICDFR), Open Door, Rebirth Home, SB Sexual Assault Service (SBSAS), and Title IX were present to provide an abundance of resources for guests.

The event was held in part of Human Trafficking Awareness Week where they also held an iEmpathize Apathy Effect Exhibit on campus days before to showcase real-life artifacts of children who were former trafficking victims.

A couple of days after the workshop and panel, they held their 9th annual Walk Against Human Trafficking on the streets of San Bernardino, which was hosted by the Children’s Network.

Thursday’s event kicked off with the leader of CASE introducing their organization and the purpose of the day’s event which soon led to the event’s first workshop on Rape and Trauma.

The presentation was given by one of the members of the San Bernardino Sexual Assault Services, which is a rape crisis center that provides free services to survivors and their families.

Sandra … who works with sexual assault survivors at the center, gave an in-depth explanation and statistics on rape and trauma, the aftermath and how it pertains to sexual/human exploitation.

“Let’s take a pimp and their victim. Do they have any say in whether or not they want to go out and make money? Whether or not to say ‘no’ to a John? Somebody they have to have sex with because of payment? No. They will get beaten to submission and/or get threatened,” … said. “Fear, force, and manipulation all fall under sexual assault.”

It should be known that throughout these presentations, trigger warnings were issued to the audience because of sensitive subject material and graphic images displayed.

Despite the heaviness of the topic, audience members felt compelled to share their experiences related to the issue with others. Of which, became a moment where there was support and the audience applauded their bravery for speaking out.

However, the day was barely beginning as the next workshop on Human Trafficking took place soon after.

Engagement coordinator, Kara Rooney, from Open Door spoke on a range of topics from clarifications on human trafficking, who the victims are, psychological aspects, current information on human trafficking in San Bernardino, real-life cases she encountered, and many more.

Rooney notes that people from Open Door are basically on the front lines of human trafficking because they work with victims and survivors to provide mentorship, advocacy, and support.

“Human trafficking looks different than the way people normally see it. Instead of chains on the hand we see on these ads for awareness trainings, I like to look at it as chains on the mind,” Rooney said. “It’s mind control. It’s force, fraud, and coercion.”

California has one of the biggest trafficking rings in the nation with 13 hotspots in the state, one of which is San Bernardino.

According to Rooney, children as young as 10 years old are trafficked in San Bernardino County.

However, she makes it clear that victims can be anyone from any age, gender, class, etc. as many people believe it is only children that get trafficked and get smuggled out of the country.

Hence the importance of awareness of trafficking within the country and San Bernardino County.

During her presentation, guests also watched the video ‘Beautiful’, a spoken word piece written by a survivor that explores trafficker tactics to lure victims into sexual exploitation, and learned about the Polaris Project.

The Polaris Project is a non-profit organization that has fought over a decade against modern slavery and human trafficking while building data on the issue.

Towards the end, Rooney discussed the hardships and barriers survivors face after they leave the ring.

“I remember a couple of clients the first time they realized their victimization. They broke down,” Rooney explained. “The second they are pulled from the life, they are afraid. Some have formed trauma bonds with their traffickers, sometimes compelling them to go back.”

Rooney goes on to explain that some people don’t make it out alive, some continue seeking help for trauma or manage to move on in their lives while dealing with the trauma.

Survivor and guest speaker, Vicky Poindexter, managed to escape the life and help others.

She is a certified life coach who focuses on a holistic approach to emotional healing and started a non-profit to provide transitional homes for those who needed it after leaving the ring.

Poindexter discussed her life in human trafficking and the various struggles she faced before and after that era in her life.

“My worth was nothing. I was groomed at a young age and sexual assault was my addiction,” Poindexter said. ” I’ve never done drugs. I just wanted to feel the emptiness and I found it through sex…this is my blueprint to my self-destruction.”

Audience members sat in complete silence as she told her story.

“Why God spared me sometimes I didn’t know but today I do know. I spend my days coming up with ways trying to help young women and men to change their lives and live again,” Poindexter said.

The speech was followed soon after with the last event of the day — a panel with human trafficking/sexual assault victims advocates.

During the panel, various topics were discussed such as the recruitment process in human trafficking, connections to pornography, push and pull factors, and the panelists reason for advocacy.

Many of the panelists chose to be in their field to be someone they wish they had as they were growing up and be a voice for the voiceless.

In the end, as Poindexter mentioned throughout her speech, pay attention to what is happening in your surroundings.