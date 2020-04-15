How to make COVID-19 essentials

With masks and other cleaning essentials becoming harder to find, why not make your own at home with items that are laying around the house? There are many items that you can make using common household products to ensure the safety of you and your loved ones.

The first thing you can make at home are face masks. All you will need are two rubber bands and a bandana or cloth. To start, lay the bandana or cloth spread out on a flat surface. Starting from the bottom, fold length wise up about two to three inches at a time until the entire bandana is folded together in a long strip. Next, take the two rubber bands and place them on each end of the bandana – about five inches in from each end. Fold the two ends toward each other and place one end inside of the other. Grab the mask by the two rubber bands on each side and flatten without pulling the two ends apart. Lastly, put the mask on and spread the bandana or cloth apart, if needed, to ensure that the cloth will cover your nose and mouth entirely. The best part about this is you can use your own cloth and make it personalized using your favorite bandana. You can even customize a cloth to make it more your style.

Next, you can make antibacterial wipes at home to sanitize almost any surface. These will be useful around the house and even at your local grocery store to sanitize the shopping cart. All you will need are a roll of paper towels, one cup of rubbing alcohol, one tablespoon of dish soap, and one tablespoon of water. Cut the paper towels in half in order to fit an empty container you have on hand. Cutting the paper towels in half makes it easy to pull from the center once in your container and the other half you can use to make another scent, or for a specific part of the house or car. After you place one of your paper towel halves in a container, place the rubbing alcohol into a separate container and add the one tablespoon of water and one tablespoon of dish soap and mix all together. Next, pour the mixture into the container with the paper towel, ensuring to saturate the paper towel with the soap mixture. Once all the mixture has been added, close the container and shake back and forth a couple of times to ensure the paper towel is soaked completely with the mixture. When you want to use it for the first time, find the center of the paper towel and pull up so they can come out together and be easier to find and separate from the other pieces.

Although washing your hands is the best way to help prevent sickness, hand sanitizer is a great way to help in between washing your hands. All you need is 2/3 cups rubbing alcohol, 1/3 cup aloe vera gel and a couple drops of essential oil of your choice. First, mix the first two ingredients together and add a few drops of the essential oil of your choice in the mixture and mix thoroughly. Then pour mixture into a small spray bottle and you have homemade hand sanitizer. It smells great and works just as well as the one you can buy from Amazon.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making shopping for certain items more difficult to do, these are just a few simple ways that you can ensure you and your families stay healthy and safe using common household items before stepping out to purchase other essential needs.