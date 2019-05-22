How to get from here to a career

A solid educational background is helpful, and while some students pursue a degree for personal satisfaction, it’s more likely than not, that there is hope for better employment opportunities. In today’s competitive job market, it would be much simpler if applicants understood what should be on a resume, why it should be there and what skills employers are really looking for when scanning through applications and resumes.

One very important concept learned in college, is that research matters. Without research, many issues would go unidentified, there would be a lack of understanding and success as well would be hard to notice. In June 2018, the Career Center initiated that First Destination Survey via Handshake, a student platform with the Alumni Relations department’s collaboration.

Angela Arteaga who is an Internship Career Counselor for CSUSB took the time to briefly discuss some of the results of the First Destination Survey and how the information is useful to the staff as well as other students.

The First Destination Survey from June 2018 was sent to 3,733 students and received 742 responses. Questions asked on the survey are; current employment status, such as employed or still looking, area of employment if applicable and duration of the employment.

Out of the 742 responses, 447 responded as employed and 290 students were still looking for employment. As improvements are made and participation increases more accurate inferences can be made. Many students have difficulty deciding what to major in or what career path to take.

According to the First Destination Survey, the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences appears to have the most employed students with 92, followed by the College of Business and Public Administration with 67. However, there are many factors that are at play and the sample size is relatively small.

For some students, it can be challenging to understand how course objectives are shaped by employer feedback, making a vast majority of the skills learned in the classroom transferable to the “real world”. The National Association of Colleges and Employers have identified the eight core competencies of career readiness, which are: Critical thinking, oral/written communication, teamwork/collaboration, information technology application, leadership, professionalism, career management and intercultural fluency.

“Now there’s a bigger reliance on technology and media, also being able to work collaboratively in a team is highly sought after and applicants are expected to demonstrate those skills. Employers are also looking for experience, an internship is viewed as more professional than a part-time job. Employers are looking for people who can work independently with little direction, people who can offer solutions to problems and conflict management skills are also in demand. Many students are responsible for their work in a job and are surprised when confronted with issues and it is necessary for them to know how to navigate workplace politics effectively.”Angela Arteaga, Internship Counselor

Group projects can help students develop many skills that are increasingly important in the professional workforce, such as effective communication, time management, accountability and acceptance of diverse perspectives. Internships are another way to sharpen the skills necessary for a specific career. Students can prepare to be competitive within the job market by;

“Finding the opportunity within their scholastic career to work within teams, projects, possible intramural or other sports activities that create the ability to identify how they work as a team member”. – (James Crabtree, Executive for undisclosed organization).

Half of the battle is obtaining the degree. While going through an educational journey, students are encouraged to be inquisitive and exploratory, ask questions, try new things and don’t forget to network. Knowing the right people can be the resource one needs to pursue the opportunity of a lifetime.