How the Multicultural Greek Council functions during the pandemic

Members of the Multicultural Greek Council (MGC) discusses ways students can virtually stay engaged with CSUSB and the community.

Jacklyn Chanocua, President-Representative of MGC and a third year student majoring in biological psychology, stated, “The purpose of the MGC is to foster unity and create an environment where organizations can collaborate, communicate, and support each other. With respect, diversity, and equality, we strive to achieve our organizations’ common goals of academic excellence, service to the community, and building strong leaders for tomorrow.”

According to Gina Chanocua, Vice President of Finance for MGC and a fifth year student majoring in accounting, the MGC represents eight individual organizations to ensure they remain progressive in their activities while they operate virtually. “We are doing our best to ensure the stability of our organizations for the long run,” stated Gina.

The eight organizations are the following:

1) Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Inc.

2) Lambda Theta Phi Latin Fraternity, Inc.

3) Sigma Pi Alpha Sorority, Inc.

4) Lambda Theta Nu Sorority, Inc.

5) Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc.

6) Gamma Zeta Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

7) Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity, Inc.

8) Kappa Delta Chi Sorority, Inc.

The organization provides a unique Greek experience with their networking, brother and sisterhood, as well as community according to Richard Yamamoto, Vice President of Programming for MGC and third year student majoring in physics, with a minor in math. Due to distanced learning, the MGC has had to rely on social media to engage with their members.

“Although we are not able to represent our organizations on campus during this time, the virtual experiences has significantly taught us how to adapt during a pandemic in promoting our council and organizations,” said Yamamoto.

Events such as MGC Informational, Greek Organization Takeover, and MGC Live were hosted via Instagram. Their most recent events during the pandemic have been a pumpkin carving social, Why We Vote campaign, and Pie-a-Penguin fundraiser.

Upcoming events include the Blend of Cultures on February 18, 2021. This event, in collaboration with LatinX, Pan African Center, and the Cross Cultural Center, is a discussion on the Afro-LatinX community in the United States.

According to Gina, being part of a sorority/fraternity can impact an individual‘s perspective in different ways. “For some, joining will be a professional move to expand their directory of possible professionals as they progress in their individual career. Once in, it’s an automatic affiliation by association. For others, it is a social move to gain long-lasting friendships,” stated Gina.

Students should consider joining a fraternity/sorority after doing some research on the benefits that would come with the affiliation. Gina

For Mary Carmen Guerrero Villa, fourth year student majoring in Biology and Vice President of Accountability and Communications, joining the MGC was beneficial to her campus experience.

“I personally was able to open up to more people around me. Having a sisterhood where I’m not scared of being able to ask others for help has definitely helped me out not only personal but academic life as well,” said Villa.

The organizations within the MGC support one another during these difficult times. According to Jacklyn, they share ideas, collaborate, have socials together and promote each other’s events through their social media platform.

For upcoming events being planned by MGC VP of Programming, check their Instagram @MGC_CSUSB.