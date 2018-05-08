Hangar 24 Airfest, 10th Anniversary

Hundreds of people are getting ready to launch Hangar 24’s 10th anniversary airshow at the Redlands Municipal Airport on May 19 and 20, 2018. The famed Southern California brewery will host food vendors, beer trucks, live band music and airplane stunt performers, including some from the United States and Canadian Air Forces.

Typically, Hangar’s airshows are only one day, but this year will be different. This event will take place over the span of two days, Saturday and Sunday.

The main staple of this event will be the locally brewed beer being dispensed at the hands of volunteers at over 30 box trucks located around the venue. At these locations, you can expect to find a wide variety of new, traditional and seasonal beers that Hangar 24 releases to the public each year. Likewise, if you’re a food fanatic, there will be over 50 vendors participating in the event, providing delicious food at an affordable cost so that attendees are fed while they enjoy the show.

Ben Cook, owner and founder of the Hangar 24 Brewery, began making his own beer at the Redlands Municipal Airport as a hobby before it developed into one of the most popular breweries in the Inland Empire. The name of the company originates from where he stored his plane and first brewed his beer–hangar #24. Before it grew so popular, Cook and his friends would oftentimes take flights, come back, barbecue and enjoy some Hangar 24 beer.

As Cook’s business grew and gained credibility, he expanded to states like Nevada and Arizona to brew beers for their local communities too. The Hangar 24 product itself is distributed throughout many areas of Southern California and can be found in most restaurants in Redlands or Highland.

This event will focus on more than just beer, planes and food though. The people of Hangar 24 value helping others and are donating a great amount of proceeds to charities, such as veterans or children’s organizations.

There are several ways in which the community can help at the event. Hangar 24 allows members of the community to volunteer at the event to make sure that everything runs smoothly and to reduce confusion.

One of the most popular volunteering jobs at the event is beer tending, where one can spend up to three hours pouring beer for guests. As the highest volume volunteer job, you see most of the event’s guests and interact more face-to-face. Although beer consumption while on the job is restricted, volunteers are given free beer tickets and a bag of gifts following their shifts.

Other volunteer tasks include selling tickets, guiding traffic and acting as security. All volunteering requests are coordinated through Hangar 24 personnel and on the company’s website.

As the date approaches, more people are becoming aware of the airshow, and Hangar 24 prepares for a bigger and bigger event each year. Soon, the company plans on hosting an airshow event in Arizona upon its expansion.

More details are provided on the company’s website, and they will announce any sudden changes in the event.

