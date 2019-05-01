Guide to Vegan-brunch

I have noticed some automatically assume vegan food is a plate of vegetables and are afraid to try it. When in reality you might have a meal at a restaurant and not realize it’s entirely plant-based. It’s that good.

“What do you eat if you’re vegan?” Most asked question ever.

I have made looking for the best vegan brunch locations my newest hobby. This is a guide to some trendy locations around Los Angeles.

I am starting off the list with CATCH, Los Angeles. Catch is a rooftop bar/restaurant. Stated in their website, “CATCH LA keeps it fresh, incorporating local and sustainable ingredients wherever possible as it cultivates a menu mix of Catch classics like the Catch Roll, Truffle Sashimi, Wagyu on a Rock and Cantonese Lobster with inspired renditions of Vegan and Gluten Free additions.” It’s an upscale trendy location perfect for brunch and West Hollywood breathtaking views. It’s a trendy place to hang out, grab a drink on Melrose, and a perfect photo op. Although Catch is not a full plant-based restaurant, they included vegan options to their menu: Iconic Impossible Burger, Vegetable King Roll, Crispy Cauliflower Wings, Mushroom Spaghetti, Heart of Palm Crab Cake, Sweet Potato Gnocchi, and other sides. Overall 10/10 restaurant from their food, location, views, ambiance, and service.

“The avocado toast and cauliflower wings here changed the game,” said Campos. “They were packed with flavor and ingredients, I never thought pomegranate tasted so good on avocado.”

Right next door to Catch is Gracias Madre, a plant-based Mexican restaurant. They keep the genuine flavor without the beef and dairy. Serving vegan and organic dishes and a variety of tequila and drinks. some of their Hot Brunch items are the Chilaquiles with cashew crema, Tofu Ranchero Scramble a close alternative to the traditional huevos rancheros. While you’re there don’t forget to order your Michelada de la Madre and La Quinceañera cocktails!

“It has authentic Mexican food and I don’t have to worry about what I am limited to eat,” said Yarto.

In New Port Beach there is Gratitude Kitchen and Bar, a plant based and organic restaurant. “Our commitment is that our food, service and environment awakens you into a state of gratitude. We strive to source the highest quality, nutrient dense ingredients from local farmers and the best artisan producers. We believe food is medicine,” according to the restaurant website. Their food is earthy and the restaurant is modern chic with earth tones. Perfect aesthetically-pleasing location with the beach ten minutes away.

Butcher’s Daughter, commonly known as “vegetable slaughterhouse,” is a plant-based restaurant in Venice. You like avocado toast? This is your place. They also provide wellness juices, healthy smoothies, brunch bakery, acai bowls, sandwiches and wraps. The Venice location has a local hipster vibe, where you can even order to-go. It is rustic and earthy while still being a very trendy and lively spot.

Restaurants have been competing with each other to meet the demand for plant-based options in their restaurants increasing their menu options or opening new plant-based locations. These are some of my favorite locations. Sharing and trying new food is what I love to do.