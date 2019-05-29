Guide to Farmer Markets near the Inland Empire

Farmer’s Markets are some of the most organic locally grown markets to shop at without having to worry about where your food comes from. This is a 2019 guide to shopping locally.

Certified Farmers’ Markets are where farmers sell their crops to the public. This provides an opportunity for the public to buy locally from California-grown and certified foods. Shopping at farmers markets cuts the waste of packaging and shipment of products.

Farmer’s products that are to be sold at the markets have to be government checked to ensure they are selling their own grown produce as well as meet the state agricultural guidelines.

According to the Farmers Markets Coalition, “Farmers markets also implement guidelines and operating rules that ensure the farmers market consists principally of farms selling directly to the public products that the farms have produced.”

These are some of the closest Farmers Markets near the Inland Empire (IE).

The Claremont Forum sponsors a weekly Farmer’s Market that commits to promoting local family farms and helps bring quality products to its community. The market has over 100 members selling their goods throughout the year.

Claremont Farmers & Artisans Market has certified organic produce, specialty arts and crafts, as well as flowers and plants.

The market is held every Sunday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Harvard Ave in the Claremont Village, just across the street from city hall.

Rancho Cucamonga hosts their farmers market in Victoria Gardens and provides grass-fed meat, handmade arts and crafts, and local fresh produce. It is held every Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on South Mainstreet.

Palm Springs host the market on Saturday and Wednesday from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. It’s located on 2100 Tahquitz Canyon D.

Pomona’s Farmers Market is known to be small compared to others but it makes up for it in the variety of things vendors sell. They welcome the locals with free coffee and free books for kids. Apart from selling local produce, they also sell fresh flowers, different flavored loaves of bread, freshly squeezed orange juice and even tamales.

They open every Saturday from 7:30-11:30 a.m. located on Pearl St and Garey Ave.

An Inland Empire staple is Rialto’s Certified Farmers Market which is open on Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. located on 150 South Palm Avenue. It offers anything from fresh fruits, vegetables, homemade jams, peanuts, breads, eggs, to corn on the cob and even salsas. According to the city of Rialto site, it is now accepting SNAP/EBT and WIC.

The city of Fontana sponsors their farmers market every Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 pm. located on Sierra and Arrow. Vendors sell organic tea, coffee, honey, fresh fruit and vegetable juices, and locally grown produce.

The Kaiser Permanente hospital in Fontana located on Sierra and Marigold Ave also hosts their weekly farmers market every Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Various Kaiser Permanente hospitals host farmers markets in Southern California, including some in Riverside and Ontario.

Farmer’s markets in the US have grown rapidly in recent years. In 1994 there was under 2,000 markers but now there are more than 8,600 markets according to the USDA Farmers Market Directory.