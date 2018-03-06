Get a head start on finals

Finals week is approaching and so is the end of the 2018 Winter Quarter. Preparing and studying before finals is essential for a better academic grade.

The final exam can change a class grade for better or for worse. It all depends on the dedicated time put into studying and preparing for finals week. Here are some tips to help prepare students to receive a good passing grade.

Organization

It’s important to make sure to know the time and day each class will have its final. It’s essential to know just in case two classes fall on the same day and time. Write it on a calendar and be organized.

Being organized before the week of finals is beneficial. It decreases stress and helps make studying easier for each exam. Someone who isn’t organized can feel stressed due to not knowing what is going on.

Studying Forms

Study an hour or two for each class every day or every other day. This will prepare you for the upcoming exam. Some like to study in silence and others enjoy listening to music or having noise in the background.

Some like to study alone while others prefer preparing with groups or a partner. Switching it up helps make studying a little bit more enjoyable.

Reading the chapters from the textbook, going over the notes from class and rewriting them or making index cards. There are many forms of studying habits that many can practice.

“Honestly start studying as soon as possible,” said Marlen Covarrubias student. “I like to create flashcards and I give myself breaks when studying.”

Do not wait until the last minute to begin studying or else a lot of stress will pile up. It is not a good idea, and more than likely, failing the exam will occur.

Take Breaks

When studying for hours, it’s best to take small breaks to not overwork the brain. When overworking the brain, it creates headaches and unwanted stress. Remember to inhale and exhale.

Fewer distractions

When studying, turn off your phone or keep it away from the books. Do not let social media or any other apps become a distraction from studying and passing. Possibly take a break from social media for the week prior to finals and the week of finals.

Well Rested

Sleeping a minimum of seven hours every night before and during finals week can make a huge difference. If a human body sleeps less than seven hours, it will be exhausted. This can cause the human brain to not function properly.

Healthy Eating Habits

Along with sleeping well, eating well is critical to keep the body functioning properly, especially the brain. Do not forget to stay hydrated.

Start off by eating a protein based breakfast every day for finals week, such as eggs or a delicious yogurt. During lunch, eat Omega-3 fatty acids (fish) to keep the brain alert. And add some vegetables to go along with it.

In between finals, having a snack such as nuts can help regain energy and focus. Avoid eating or drinking high sugars like cake and candy.

Following these tips can aid in better preparation for even the toughest final and make spring break afterwards even more enjoyable.

