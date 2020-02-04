Fueling the feminist movement: ‘Vagina Monologues’ auditions

Auditions were held for the CSUSB production of Vagina Monologues. These auditions occurred on Tuesday, January 21, and were offered exclusively to CSUSB affiliates. It was conducted by Assistant Director, Jacob Chacko; Student Programming Assistant of the San Manuel Student Union (SMSU) Women’s Resource Center, Starr Booth; and fellow student associates of the SMSU Women’s Resource Center.

Vagina Monologues has become a tradition here at CSUSB, as the production is performed annually on campus. The original playwright, Eve Ensler, is an activist against gendered violence, whose work is world renowned. The play has been translated to over 48 languages and staged in several countries, providing exposure and education of feminist ideologies that are monumental across the globe.

“The production brings awareness to issues that are still relevant,” Booth explained, “it’s a huge contribution to the feminist movement.”

The play consists a collection of monologues, all of which are carefully crafted to convey the different experiences and emotions dealing with ‘feminine issues’ to inspire a sense of inclusivity among its audience. Booth described the play as, “Intersectionality to the ‘T’!”

There were three students who auditioned. As a preface to each audition, the casting team asked students individually what they know about the play and one thing they know about feminism.

This was third-year Nursing major, Sabrina Chang’s second time auditioning because she enjoyed her original experience so much. Chang stated, “Vagina Monologues can be so different, in a refreshing way, each time the play is put on.”

Jana Buendia, who is also a third-year Nursing major said she auditioned because “this play is multifaceted. It explores all experiences, and it’s not just one experience for everyone.”

Josie Pettit, a fourth-year History major, regularly helps out at the Women’s Resource Center. The reason for Josie’s interest in auditioning for the Vagina Monologues was because it ties in with a personal experience she had with her grandma.

“Vagina Monologues is generational and based on culture and religion,” Pettit said. “Women are so scared of talking about women’s problems in public or out loud, but 50 % of the population deal with these issues.”

The play has proven time and time again the incredible extent of its inclusivity. The Vagina Monologues serves as an exploration of a multitude of perspectives regarding ‘feminine issues’ and, as Booth explained, “there is something in this play for everybody!”

The students who auditioned expressed interest in being part of the production not because of their dreams of pursuing acting careers, but because of the feminist power and the community values the play exudes.

If you are interested in seeing the Vagina Monologues, it will debut on the weekend of March 6-8 from 6 pm-9 pm. Tickets will be $5 for CSUSB students (w/ student ID) and will be available for purchase in the Admin Office, SU 222. The play will be held in SU 107.