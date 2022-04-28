From a grim and bleak childhood to motivational speaker and author

Kevon Lee did not let his childhood and adolescent years define who he wanted to become. At the young age of five years old, Lee was placed in the foster care system due to being shot during a drug-related incident that involved his parents. After graduating high school, Lee flipped his lifestyle upside down. He became a fitness advocate, a motivational speaker for the youth, author, and activist for anti-bullying. Lee graduated from CSUSB with his Bachelors degree.

Author Kevon Lee presents his children’s book to Almeria Middle School. Photo credit: Kevon Lee

As a young child, the environment Lee grew up in was pretty devastating. At a young age, the community around us shapes our mindset and the way we view life. Lee’s community consisted of drugs and prison time. It was implanted in his head that everyone goes to prison, so at the age of 13 he asked his grandmother when was his turn to go to prison. Everyone in Lee’s family had gone to prison, with his biological parents alone, the two of them combined had gone to prison over 50 times. Upon hearing this from his grandmother, Lee realized that he can create his own future despite his childhood. In high school, Lee had suffered from an eating disorder which led him to gain a lot of weight. He weighed around 260 pounds while playing football for his high school. From the outside, Lee was a very happy, funny, and kind person to be around. On the inside, he was suffering from depression as a result of being bullied about his weight. Some of the bullying came from his closest friends or teammates, but he would hide his pain by cracking jokes. He would cry in silence so nobody could see him, because high school can be a ruthless environment and other kids might use that to bully him even further.

Lee wasn’t really set on attending college, but the idea sounded nice even though his grades would remain barely above the minimum GPA to play sports. It wasn’t until his sophomore year of high school that he started to change his mindset, and he owes it all to one of his teachers. His teacher asked the class to raise their hands if they wanted to go to college, and upon raising his hand, the teacher made a very unnecessary remark. She said, “You? College? Please.” in an attempt to diminish his spirit insinuating that he had no shot. Lee took this as a challenge, hearing this from a youth educator who is supposed to be supportive of her students, Lee wanted to prove her completely wrong. He started to dedicate much more time and effort into his studies, which led him to graduating with a 4.0 GPA and he began attending CSUSB the following year. He was the first in his family to graduate from high school and attend college, thus breaking the generational cycle.

After graduating high school, Lee began to develop this “innate beast” inside of him which led him to continue on this journey of self betterment. He remembered a quote someone told him a while ago, and has carried it with him ever since. It reads, “It’s better to be consistently good rather than occasionally great” which helped Lee’s mindset focus on his everyday habits and creating day to day goals to accomplish. He ended up losing a lot of his weight and became an active influencer for exercising and eating healthy. He has competed in triathlons, ran multiple marathons, and even cycling up to 100 miles in a single ride. When asked about this, Lee simply replied with, “If you don’t quit at something, sooner or later it’s bound to happen, and I applied that mindset to losing weight and becoming a speaker.”

The year 2019 was when Lee realized his calling to become a motivational speaker. He had already been volunteering and working with the foster and homelessness community, but he wasn’t completely invested in it. He began to share his story in a speaking setting, and once he realized how his story would touch peoples’ lives, he began to really enjoy speaking. Since then, he has become a national activist for anti-bullying, education, and at-risk youth. Lee lectures across the nation to inspire and empower others to not give up, understand the power of their voice, and leaves them with his motto “Go Make a Difference” (#GoMAD). He is the author of “Kevon’s Big Field Day, We Should All Have A Chance” and regularly reads his book to young children. He is working towards graduating from California Baptist University with a masters degree in Higher Education Leadership and Student Development.

Most of all, Lee wants to leave a legacy to others about never giving up and equipping young adults with the proper tools and mindset to achieve their goals and dreams.