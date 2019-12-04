Festival of Lights kicks off

The 27th Anniversary of the Festival of Lights Switch-On Ceremony took place on November 29, 2019, located on Mission Inn and Orange St. in the City of Riverside.

The Festival started at 12 p.m. and lasted until 10:00 p.m every night. The opening ceremony was from 4:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m. and featured more than five million lights at The Mission Inn and a fireworks display.

Visiting the Festival of Lights has been a yearly tradition for many families, including students here on campus. Hundreds of people gather to see the amazing show as a way of celebrating the holidays.

“I have been going for about three years now and I am definitely going this year again,” CSUSB student Priscilla Flores said.

Not only do they have light entertainment, but they also include Artisans Collective, rides, live entertainment and an opportunity to take a picture with Santa Claus.

“I have actually never been to the Festival of Lights, but it looks like a very nice place and convenient for me since I live near the Mission Inn,” said 4th-year CSUSB student Matthew Vigil.

Disneyland can be quite expensive for many of the students here on campus, but the Festival of Lights is free and offers a similar experience without spending money.

“I really enjoy the live performances from local talents and the delicious foods that they have,” CSUSB student Robert Morales said.

More than 500,000 visitors come to the memorial Switch-On ceremony to watch the Mission Inn hotel be illuminated with 5 million holiday lights.

The event will last until December 31, 2019.