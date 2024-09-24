From Mexico to Korea, to Here

Some of CSUSB’s international students leaving the Center of Global Innovation toward their next journey. Photo Credit: Alison Marshal

From Brazil to Vietnam, the International Extension Program embodies the diversity of students found on Cal State San Bernardino’s campus. One aspect of the program, English Conversation Partners, is a space for international students to practice their English with fluent speakers, and in the process create relationships with people and their culture.

Here’s a treasure hunt for you – but instead of finding a chest of gold and silver jewels, you’re finding where half the world gathers together in a small room. Go to campus, the San Bernardino one. Head to the Center for Global Innovation, across from Pfau Library and next to Parking Lot N. Ascend the staircase, whose railing is lined with a colorful banner of the worlds’ flags. Take a left and then another left, walk straight down the hall, and then make a final right. You’ll find yourself in a dead-end corner. Is this the end of civilization? Have you walked to the edge of the world? If you’re inching into room 211, you’ll find the opposite of the end.

Wednesday is a long day for CSUSB’s international students. Five hours, three professors, and a handful of 10-minute breaks would be enough even for a gladiator. But there’s one more thing left: the English Conversation Partners (ECP). From 3-4 pm every Wednesday, the English learners in the International Extension Program (IEP) meet with volunteer student mentors to practice their English.

ECP’s first meeting this fall was on September 11th and will take place every Wednesday through November 27. For some international students, it is a required part of their pathway to attend.

Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Iran, Vietnam, Guinea – ten countries gathered in this small room in the middle of Southern California. Even the UN couldn’t pull that kind of diversity. So what makes this group special; what is it really all about? I spoke with some of the leaders and volunteers of ECP to get a sense of what it means to those involved.

First, I met with V, a biology student here at CSUSB and a peer mentor this semester who volunteers to help teach English at ECP. I asked her what this club means to her, why it’s important. She told me that by being a mentor, she is “looking to meet friends of the same ethnicity.” For V, this hour is about finding a common cultural connection, something that might not be so accessible in the other spaces she frequents on campus.

After ECP, I spoke with Dr. Esther (Eunjeong) Lee, Associate Dean for IEP, who facilitated one room’s group discussions. Dr. Lee spoke enthusiastically and radiantly about the program. To her, the ECP is an incredible “opportunity for students to learn about other cultures” without having to go across the world. She passionately assessed it as an exciting process of “internationalization,” right here in America, right at your doorstep.

Walking down the hall with Dr. Lee and Jacinda Higgins, the International Program Specialist, the three of us were beaming from such a lively session. “They are usually very timid,” Jacinda notes, but this semester “they look so happy!” Part of this could be due to an increased enrollment post-pandemic. More people, more energy, more fun. Another part could be due to the geography of an international student’s day. In a prior conversation, Jacinda mentioned that the international building was not always where it is now. At the end of 2019, CSUSB celebrated the official opening of the Center for Global Innovation (CGI). Ribbon-cutting ceremony and all. Prior to the existence of CGI, the home base for international students was on the outskirts of campus. But CGI, she feels, is the heart and bustle of campus, the central node. Here, the international spaces are more involved, included, and accessible by and to the rest of the campus.

So now you’re asking, why would I be a volunteer mentor? I don’t even like small talk. One incentive is the certificate of ECP participation awarded to you for each service hour completed, which count as community service credit hours that can go toward that resume or program requirement you’ve been needing to fulfill. And to fill your hungering biological needs for good food, fun, and socialization, there’s a bowling party to celebrate all the hard work you invested this semester. But if you’re looking for something less tangible, something that will metamorphize the very essence of your being, consider this.