The Reel Lebowski: The Redlands’ Dude Keeping Classic Film Alive 

Redlands Vinyl Records & Collectables

From splicing reels to film festivals, Redlands Vinyl is growing a unique cult community.

On a Tuesday night in downtown Redlands, the whir of a projector replaces the dun-dun of a streaming service. Inside Redlands Vinyl & Collectables, 16MM and 35MM film flickers to life pulling the audience back into a time when cinema was tangible and imperfect.

At the heart of it all is shop owner Dave Bernal, the Inland Empire’s own “Dude.” Alongside his skilled Operations Director, Malia, and the Hollywoodland Film Society, Bernal has turned a record store into a cultural hub. Here, guests don’t just have an opportunity to watch classic films, they learn to splice, handle reels, and bask in the ambiance of a cult-classic energy that is more of a community than classroom. In an area often overlooked for its art scene, Redlands Vinyl proves that film, like The Dude, still abides.

Operations Director, Malia overseeing projector

When asked why he chose to open this opportunity to the public, Bernal gave a humble shrug. “It’s all I know,” he said. “We used to own the Hemet Theater, and it just runs in my blood.” Bernal was also among the last to operate the historic Redlands Fox Theater, an experience that deepened his connection to cinema. “I’ve just always wanted to be a part of it,” he added, referring to the film community.

Bernal embodies the same spirit that to this film enthusiast, has made The Big Lebowski a cult classic: enduring, authentic, and beloved by a loyal circle of fans. For The Dude, it was bowling. For Bernal, it’s reels of film. In Redlands, both prove the same truth: the passion abides.

This Saturday, September 6th Redlands Vinyl along with the Hollywoodland Film Society will be hosting ‘All-Day Analog Disco’, a 35MM direct animation workshop, and short film festival. The festival will take place from 6:00pm to 9:00pm and invites attendees to stay for a special presentation of “Groove” (2000) in 35MM with a special introduction by film historian, Joe Porter.