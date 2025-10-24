Sony’s September 2025 State of Play unveils long awaited game alongside new titles/updates.

Sony hosted their fall State of Play September 24, 2025 across various platforms showcasing unexpected new titles and updates to upcoming games. The State of Play lasted less than an hour but gave PlayStation players significant titles to look forward to. Here, we’ll cover the most significant titles rolled out during the event.

Starting off strong, Saros (2026) makes another appearance with an extended gameplay trailer with a developer breakdown unveiling studio Housemarque’s signature gameplay style last seen in their previous project: Returnal (2021). After, Studio ZA/UM, known for their breakout hit, Disco Elysium (2019), announced their new game Zero Parades – For Dead Spies (2026). This cRPG (computer role-playing game) places the player in the shoes of Hershel, a spy or operatant, as said in their world, navigating a shady world where trust is a commodity, and any decision could lead to failure. Building upon the mechanics of Disco Elysium, studio ZA/UM is introducing dramatic encounters. A real-time gameplay mechanic where Hershel must make a decision on a dime based on how the player specs out Hershel in the beginning of the game. To learn more about the fundamental mechanics of ZA/UM games, you can check out Coyote Chronicle’s overview on Disco Elysium.

With Microsoft continuously moving away from exclusives, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 made shown at Sony’s September 2025 State of Play. The game is set to release on PlayStation 5 December 8 with PlayStation’s VR2 as part of a free update available in 2026.

The PlayStation State of Play unveiled another trailer for Battlefield 6 (2025) taking a closer look at the game’s anticipated campaign. The campaign puts the player in the shoes of squad Dagger 13, showing their international exploits as they maneuver a war riddled in war. To look beyond the campaign and see the Coyote Chronicle’s preview of Battlefield 6’s multiplayer and more you can read it here. Single Player Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola then makes an appearance after the trailer, giving players a breakdown of locations they’ll visit in the campaign, the main characters, and how the story will be told. Battlefield 6 released October 10, 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Asypr, a studio infamous for their botched release of the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection released a trailer for the next game they are working on: Deus Ex Remastered (2026). The trailer aims to show viewers overhauled graphics while maintaining the original game’s visual style. Along with graphical overhauls, Aspyr looks towards Eidos Montreal’s Deus: Human Revolution (2011) and its sequel: Mankind Divided (2016) with redone control schemes to make the remaster more akin to its sequels released in the 2010’s. Deus Ex Remastered is set to released February 5 on PlayStation 5.

Embracing the October spirit of Halloween, the developer studio IllFonic released a trailer for Halloween (2026) an asymmetrical horror game akin to its defunct predecessor, Friday the 13th: The Game (2017). The trailer brings players to the city of Haddonfield, Illinois showing the similar asymmetric mechanics seen in IllFonic’s last project. Now introducing a standalone single player story or the classic online multiplayer where players can step foot into the shoes of Michael Myers himself or a Haddonfield native bent on stopping Michael’s wrath on the residents.

Eleventh Hour Games revealed am expansion trailer for their current game, Last Epoch (2024). The aRPG’s (action role-playing game) newest expansion, Orobyss, features a ton of new content for the game. The studio confirmed that they are working on a seasonal-to-expansion roadmap that will be further outlined upon the expansion’s release. The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin was announced by Korean studio, Netmarble. It will launch on PlayStation 5 January 28, 2026. Sega released their first expansion trailer for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (2025) showcasing Mega Man and Proto Man joining the cast of characters with Dr. Willy’s castle from Mega Man 2 (1989) reimagined as a track. The DLC pack is scheduled for a 2026 early launch.

Koei Tecmo made their presence felt with promotional material for two titles. With the first being another fresh look at their upcoming title, Nioh 3, promoting key story characters and further combat gameplay. Nioh 3 is set to release February 6, 2026 for PlayStation 5. Using Unreal Engine 5, Koei Tecmo announced a Dynasty Warrior 3: Complete Edition Remastered, coming to multiple platforms March 19, 2026.

The State of Play revealed publisher Shueisha Games and developer Deskworks Inc.’s new game: Chronoscript: The Endless End (2026). An action-adventure title utilizing 2D and 3D visual styles to tell the story of a book editor who becomes trapped by a book he mysteriously received. In order to escape its pages, he must find how to write the book’s last chapter. The game is set to release for PlayStation 5 and PC in 2026.

The Code Vein series makes a return with Code Vein II (2026) the sequel to the newly iconic RPG title. The trailer gave fans of the series and viewers a deeper dive into sequel with all new gameplay mechanics and snippets of the plot’s progression from the first game. Code Vein II will be available to PlayStation 5 players January 30, 2026.