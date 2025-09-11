Postmodern Jukebox Brings Vintage Flair, Local Talent to Riverside’s Fox

Dancer Demi Remick stands behind Eva Mikhailovna with feather fans during Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox performance at Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, CA on Aug 30. Photo By Stephen Day.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, joined by local favorite Eva Mikhailovna, turned the Fox Performing Arts Center into a roaring-’20s speakeasy on Aug. 30, reimagining modern pop hits with vintage swing, Motown, and jazz arrangements.

LaVance Colley orchestrates with a bow while Grant Larcom tickles the ivories during Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox performance at Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, CA on Aug 30. Photo by Stephen Day.

The evening was emceed by LaVance Colley, whose sharp comedic timing and soaring vocals guided the show with ease.

Tia Simone electrified the stage with her bold energy and soulful voice, blending her background in opera, jazz, and soul into a performance that radiated confidence and joy. Her set was both commanding and connective, lifting the room with a raw mix of grit and warmth.

Tatum Langley brought a different but equally dazzling energy. A Chicago-based vocalist with roots in both jazz and musical theatre, she showcased a mix of charm and technical mastery providing a delightful story-driven performance. Langley balanced sophistication with charisma, making it clear why she has become a global staple of the Postmodern Jukebox lineup.

Tatum Langley sings and dances during Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox performance at Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, CA on Aug 30. Photo by Stephen Day.

Tia Simone sings during Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox performance at Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, CA on Aug 30. Photo By Stephen Day.

The band itself was just as much a star of the night. Anthony Castagna’s guitar work provided both subtle textures and bold solos, while Willie Ray Moore stunned during his drum solo, even taking a drink of water mid-rhythm without missing a beat. Grant Larcom carried the arrangements on piano with vintage flair, Steve Whipple held the groove steady on stand-up bass, Kyle Morgan brought warmth and power on saxophone, and Andrae Murchison’s trombone added depth and character to the ensemble. Together, they created the rich foundation that let each singer shine.

It was a special moment, for the local crowd, when fellow Riversidian Eva Mikhailovna took the spotlight. Her performance blended musicianship and showmanship, as she alternated between banjo and accordion while singing and dancing. Dancer Demi Remick added visual flair, sweeping across the stage with feather fans in a dazzling vintage-style routine that ended with her playfully wrapping Mikhailovna in the plumes.

The collaboration underscored the spirit of Postmodern Jukebox; a mix of glamour, humor, and reinvention that turned Riverside’s Fox Performing Arts Center into a time-warped celebration.

LaVance Colley brings out some of the band during Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox performance at Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, CA on Aug 30. Photo By Stephen Day.

Audience members responded with cheers and standing ovations, many dressed in dapper period inspired attire, leaning into the show’s invitation to step back in time. The Fox, with its ornate art deco interior, proved a fitting backdrop for the spectacle, reinforcing the illusion of a glamorous past reborn.

Postmodern Jukebox, which changes lineups and arrangements from city to city, thrives on unpredictability. As Mikhailovna explained in a recent KVCR interview, “Every show feels different, and you can learn something from it and just grow. Every audience I’ve seen says every time is better than the last.” For Riverside, the August stop carried extra meaning. It wasn’t just a world-touring act bringing jazz-age nostalgia to town; it was the homecoming of a local voice who has carried the city’s musical spirit onto international stages.