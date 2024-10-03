It’s Never A Bad Day with Wave to Earth

(A graphic with pictures of Wave to Earth L-R (Jeon-min, Kim Daniel, Dong Kyu Shin, John Cha, & Jo Jung-geun) as well as the cover of their newest album Play With Earth 0.03.) Photo Credit: Evette Gallardo

SAN DIEGO, CA – The lights dim as the opening band PRYVT exits the stage, fans fidget in both anticipation and slight nervousness, especially those who are practically squeezed up against the barricade. The clock ticks away agonizingly slow and the packed room continues to rise in temperature.

There’s this collective excitement that bubbles inside everyone as the night progresses and the tour playlist drones softly in the background. You can feel the building tension before the inevitable arrival of the band and it’s completely captivating.

Soon enough five figures make their way onto the stage; middle school friends and proclaimed front-runners, guitarist Daniel Kim and drummer Dong Kyu Shin, followed by bassist John Cha, saxophonist Jeon-min, and Jo Jung-geun on keyboard.

The lights still remain a dark blue, cascading over and shadowing the band members, and the music doesn’t stop yet, one of Wave to Earth’s widely adored songs ‘love.’ from their first album 0.1 flaws and all, is still playing as they grab their instruments and set themselves up. Half-hearted complaints of sore feet, the heat, and aching backs seem to die in everyone’s throat and the crowd swells with something indescribable as they begin to serenade the band with their song of longing and the undeniable power of love.

It’s hard to explain the feeling, to watch the way the members smile bashfully – perhaps thinking of days when sold out venues and never-ending tours were simply an aspiration. Nevertheless, it is incredibly moving even as someone who is amongst the crowd, someone completely insignificant to the gesture.

The lights finally come on, everyone screams, and the opening chords to ‘are you bored?’ fill the room and it is clear that the crowd is fully awake now, far from bored and ready to play.

Shortly after, the stage is washed over in an orange and red glow while Daniel sings the title track of their most recent album ‘play with earth!’ and it is no surprise that bassist John Cha watches in admiration.

Several transactions of admiration and awe are actually shared amongst band members as their leader wows the crowd with his electrifying guitar skills during the outro of ‘beck’ and displaying vocals that can turn any soft and slow song into a powerful ballad. There are moments when John rests his arms on his bass, watching Daniel tear through added guitar riffs or when suddenly he’ll turn back to Jo Jung-geun almost as if to say, “Look at this guy!”

Though, just to be clear, every single one of the members on stage brings their own eclectic sound, flowing together effortlessly to provide the crowd with an experience so overwhelmingly beautiful and deeply poetic.

The ending of ‘holyland’ (which was admitted that the song was about San Diego) captivates this feeling – when the music builds and Daniel belts the final lines, “Secrets and silence / Oh, peace on my eyelids / How vulnerable I am in this land,” while Dong Kyu builds the backing drums with intensity and Jeon-min really hones in on the saxophone. The overall atmosphere, with the lights strobing in shades of purple and blue, brings fans in to ultimately provide an impactful and unforgettable experience.

It is no secret that Wave to Earth knows how to put on a show. Truthfully, there are no words to describe how inspiring it is to bear witness to the dedication, the drive, and the overall passion that this band so humbly exudes. To be able to stand in absolute astonishment and feel what they want you to feel, what transcends past their music, to dance, and get emotional despite only knowing bits and pieces of songs is simply undefinable…and yet, equally, you could probably write an entire essay on it.

It’s evident during the final moments of the encore as they come together for a moving crescendo during the last song ‘pink’ (off the flaws and all album as well). It is the perfect ending to a show packed with energy and emotion; a song seemingly about youth and the sunset. Dong Kyu builds the beat of his drums slowly while Daniel on guitar and Jeon-min on saxophone pack a punch with the intertwining of their sounds. John bounces around with his bass beaming with a gentle smile and Jo Jung-geun on keyboard can feel the rhythm too as he moves his head back and forth.

Everyone can practically feel it, the way it all explodes from the stage in a colorful array, making you feel alive in ways you might only get while riding a rollercoaster. It builds and builds and builds until the unavoidable fall, though you’re left with something far more rewarding. You don’t puke when you get to the bottom, you might cry, but in the end there’s this overwhelming appreciation that takes over you.

It’s almost as if you’re a part of something greater – the human experience at its core – and in a world where life is cruel and tough, Wave to Earth’s music acknowledges the grief, heartache, and hurt that accompanies it all, while also casting a gentle glow on the love that lies beneath the surface.