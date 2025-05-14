Finding stillness in the rhythm of Cam Gnarly’s soulful mantra

"This special ensemble blends raw self-awareness with progressive energy and soulful harmonies, bringing Cam’s music to life in a new way. The set includes ‘Blessed With, Stressed With’ & ‘DINO USA’ from his Northend Gnarly album, plus an opening performance of his newest record, ‘Calling All My Energy." Credit: Alturacu

By Marlena Brown

Amidst the relentless noise of modern life and the fatigue that comes with it, Cam Gnarly’s “Calling All My Energy” emerges as a grounding force. The track weaves together elements of meditation and motivation, all steeped in soulful expression.

What made it resonate even more was where it came from: the Inland Empire. Too often

overlooked in conversations about hip-hop, the IE continues to produce artists like Cam Gnarly

who create deeply intentional music. Music that not only sounds good but communicates

something meaningful.

Message-driven music feels essential in this moment. When much of what passes through my

ears feels rushed or surface-level, songs like “Calling All My Energy” stand out as expressions

of truth and clarity. The fact that this kind of music is emerging from the Inland Empire only

amplifies its significance.

Gnarly opens the track with the melodic, grounded mantra, “calling all my energy back to me.”

That single phrase stirred something in me. It acknowledged the quiet exhaustion I hadn’t

realized I’d been carrying.

What does it mean to call energy back to oneself? For me, it’s a process of checking in. Realizing

how much attention has been scattered, and how often focus has been hijacked by survival,

responsibility, or obligation. It’s not just about resting; it’s about reclaiming parts of myself that

have been poured into everything and everyone else.

Within the Inland Empire, that sentiment feels especially necessary. This region extracts so much

from its people, through long commutes, economic challenges, family obligations, and

community needs. I’ve seen how that constant output can leave little room for restoration. When

Gnarly repeats that opening line with clarity and intention, it doesn’t sound like a catchy hook. It

sounds like a call to wholeness.

The song doesn’t try to solve everything, but it holds space. It affirms the reality of exhaustion

and offers a moment of return. That’s not just meaningful. That’s essential.

The message is even more powerful because of where it’s rooted. The Inland Empire holds

complexity: beauty and struggle, visibility and erasure, culture and contradiction. The artists who

emerge from it reflect those tensions with honesty. Cam Gnarly’s music doesn’t perform for

outside approval. It expresses lived experience and personal truth, and that truth holds weight.

Listening to “Calling All My Energy” interrupted the pace I had grown used to. It reminded me

that music doesn’t only accompany life, it shapes it. That’s especially true when it reflects the

spirit of a place and the resilience of its people.

The Inland Empire doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves, but its contributions are

undeniable. Voices like Cam Gnarly’s aren’t anomalies. They’re part of a broader creative force

building something lasting and relevant.

At a time when so much art feels designed to disappear, this song made me stop. It gave me

language for what I’d been feeling. And it reminded me that the kind of music that speaks with

purpose still matters.

That’s why message-driven music isn’t just appreciated. It’s vital. And the Inland Empire is

proving it has something powerful to say.