Battlefield 6: Season 0 Review

Battlefield 6 launched October 10, 2025 to millions hungry for a serious, grounded first-person shooter since the release of Battlefield V (2018) or even Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). With much anticipation looming months before the games’ release, many players are glad to see the series return to its modern Battlefield 2 (2005) roots. Eleven years later, after iterations hopping across all kinds of settings, Battlefield 6 looks like a direct sequel to Battlefield 4 (2013) with modern mechanics pioneered across the rest of the series since 2013. Developed by Battlefield studios, the umbrella moniker given to the collaboration of studios: DICE, Ripple Effect Studios, Criterion Games, and Motive Studio they sat out to bring back the series brought to its knees after one of the darker times in the series: Battlefield 2042 (2021). As a long-time veteran of the series, I will cover my experiences of the multiplayer as I’ve seen through my Playstation 5, what is has to offer, what has changed or what can improve or hope to see later in this title’s lifecycle.

Mechanics/gameplay:

Upon loading the into a match, returning players of the series are faced with the daunting task of familiarity. The feel of the game post-beta feels like Battlefield 1’s movement, no twitch flicking, slide-canceling, or tactical sprinting. With a slide like Bf1’s it helps with those last-minute duck-n-covers when a firefight springs over your head. A returning mechanic in Battlefield 6 is the crouch sprint or the “jungle-run” as its called in other parts of the internet from Battlefield V (2018). Suitable to help reach cover faster than going prone, it serves as a good way to transition to cover-to-cover in combat scenarios where enemy sniper or cover fire might be experienced.

The biggest addition of soldier, on-foot gameplay is the new revive system added to BF6. Allowing for players to revive their fallen squad members by dragging them into cover and jabbing them with adrenaline. This function is further extended with the newfound support class allowing to not only revive squad-mates in the same fashion but also others outside their squad too. The mechanics here feel polished and well-tested with minimal to no obstruction to the flow of gameplay. The most play time I had is with the support class which now provides the benefits of support and medic combined (in reference to Battlefield 1). The biggest complaint I have with the class is how long it relatively takes to level up a class so I haven’t been able to use the rest of the gadgets the class offers besides the trophy system, defibrillators, and the deployable cover. The cover itself sometimes is a hassle to put up especially in the middle of live combat, it would be nice to be able to find ways to upgrade it, either with an increase in its durability or size. Unfortunately, putting it where you’d like in a pinch doesn’t always go according to plan, with other player models or terrain getting the way of its deployment.

Another standout mechanic is the “Pick 10” system first seen in Black Ops II (2012) and later rebranded as Gunsmith in Modern Warfare (2019) that is now also in Battlefield 6 when it comes to firearms. Now with each attachment costing a certain number of points, players have to balance what attachments to use without exceeding the total number of points available. Each gun unlocks different attachments with each level up, providing players the choice to experiment with no two guns being alike for everyone. With each couple levels, guns also unlock camos to respray their guns with, as well as vehicles.

The vehicle combat is something I had to get used to, as it had a different feel than 2042’s but with new mechanics changing the controls around once again. Unfortunately, since I have played Battlefield 1 the most in the series, BF6 allows for controller remapping, with presets available for legacy console players. The same applied to the soldier buttons too, because I like to press R3 or the right analog stick down to crouch or go prone instead of circle. One thing I had to tune more with my first few days of playing was the sensitivity settings. With cross-play as a feature becoming a norm nowadays, aiming with analog sticks in contrast to a mouse is a tad harder. How BF6 remedies this is by allowing players of previous titles to change the sensitivity curve in accordance to how older titles in the franchise felt when they aimed in that game. So, players can choose for their sensitivity to feel like Battlefield 4’s when they’re aiming down sights or Battlefield 1’s. This was definitely something much different to mess around with in the settings, with the expectation being like The Finals (2023) where the sensitivity is based on exponential or linear curves. It also seems like the kind of kits available to players in vehicles is largely smaller with no more than 3 different gadgets to choose from each equipment slot for (ground) vehicles.

BF6 also offers players the choice of playing in closed-weapons playlists or open with players of the open beta stating how open weapons minimizes squad cohesion in favor of solo play styles. I believe the closed weapons system to be superior with the need for different styles of combat overall necessary to keep squads playing closer together.

Maps:

Battlefield 6 released with 9 total maps, 8 new and 1 returning: Siege of Cairo, New Sobek City, Liberation Peak, Mirak Valley, Manhattan Bridge, Empire State, Iberian Offensive, Saint’s Quarter and Battlefield 3’s Operation Firestorm. It here where more of my criticisms come into play with more of the maps being “smaller” according to many players on forums across the internet. Iberian Offensive and Empire State being in the subject of those discussions the most, with these maps being on Conquest game modes with very limited tank/armor availability or none whatsoever. The two maps boast mostly on-foot gameplay with Empire state having it exclusively. Saint’s Quarter isn’t even available in Conquest and only through squad death match in my experiences. A mode that puts four squads of four against each other, instead of holding down points along the map. A luscious map, but completely misses the mark of Battlefield’s core audience, who plays for the big maps, vehicles and holding down sectors/points.

Mirak Valley features that standout “all-out” warfare that classic Battlefield is known for but the two central objectives are in enclosed high-rise construction sites, with another being far off by itself. Drawing inspiration from Sinai Desert (Battlefield 1 map) from a visual standpoint, the map tries its best to cater to infantry-based players with vehicle elements engaging in combat around the outskirts of the map. The layout could be overhauled with increasing the map size and control point relocation, allowing for more vehicles to make more of an impact in ground or air combat. Manhattan Bridge is my favorite map, offering tons of streets for vehicles to move and interwoven alleyways and apartments for intermittent combat between infantry. The only complaint I have is the lack of air vehicles for players, with only helicopters being available and no jets. The other maps are serviceable with Operation Firestorm being a welcomed return, although it would benefit from increased cover around the map where combat outside of vehicle gameplay excels in.

Customization:

The customization in this game is a correction from 2042, with soldiers looking generic and more grounded. Unfortunately, the operator system still remains in BF6, just now instead of playing as some main character like 2042, the player just now plays as a named background character (if you get the gist). Instead of the head-to-toe customization of Battlefield V, BF6 instead went further back and now is doing preset camouflages akin to BF4. The camouflages available are all realistic, with none of them being too flamboyant or extravagant from each other. The game also offered players to choose different sub-faction skins for the four classes which have their own challenges to unlock too. Season 0 kept things light with most camos for soldiers locked behind challenges many have come to critique to being too heavy handed or extreme to pull off in a single session. One challenge to unlock a skin required players to repair 6,000 damage to vehicles in a single match. A cosmetic option I wish the game offered was the ability for players to choose between male or female operators since the support class is practically purely female. And it would give others the freedom to choose to play as a female if they wanted to.

Portal:

So far portal support has been very underwhelming, with most of my gametime playing in official BF6 playlists instead of player created content. With so many tools, Battlefield Studios should push Portal to the forefront, promoting positive player-made experiences in order to help retain its player base in the long term. Hopefully Season 1 will remedy this or at the very least set it up for a bigger role in the game’s lifecycle down the line.

In the End…

Battlefield 6 season 0 sets up the foundation for what’s to come, with a clear studio direction overall hitting every mark missed with the last title’s inception. This game so far doesn’t seem to excel anyone’s expectations but repair what has been lost for the future with more content or later titles. You can check out the trailer here teasing Battlefield 6’s season 1 releasing October 28, 2025.