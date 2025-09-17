Battlefield 6: Hit the Ground Running or Bust

There never has been such a prolific shooter like Battlefield in the AAA space. A first-person shooter that introduced simultaneous vehicle warfare in sand box-like maps, the series has come a long way since. With series all-time highs and disappointing lows, the latest entry in the series is not only setting out to recapture its modern shooter roots like Battlefield 2, but surpass them on a gamble.

Electronic Arts unveiled the first official glimpses into their newest title in the series on July 24th, 2025 showcasing the setting the game takes place with the return of the single player campaign (storyline) structure not seen since Battlefield: Hardline (2015). The reveal trailer also confirmed the Battlefield 6 (2025) will not be produced by a single studio but a collective of DICE, Criterion, Motive, and Ripple Effect working under the same Battlefield Studios umbrella.

According to VGC, Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said in a Q&A earnings call, “Certainly, you’re going to see a lot more in a couple of days,” Wilson replied. “We’ve been investing more behind this Battlefield than any Battlefield product before it. …the big reason for that is this isn’t just a product. We’re really building out Battlefield as a platform. And you’ll hear a lot more about this in just two days’ time, and all will become more clear about the nature of our investment over the last four years, with four studios building against this launch to date.”

With this level of investment in a singular title, EA (Electronic Arts) and its developer studios have the perfect chance to hit it out of the park this year with struggling competitors like Call of Duty.

Coming off the heels of Battlefield 2042 (2021), the current installment in the series left many fans disappointed with the creative decisions the lead developer DICE made. Essentially abandoning Battlefield V (2018)’s first attempt at a live service model in the series. Choosing to forgo the series known class system, 2042 instead used specialists akin to competitors in the same fps genre such as: Titanfall 2 (2016), Rainbow Six: Siege (2015), or Apex Legends (2019). Named operators with special abilities like a grappling hook, a wingsuit, or a deployable turret with their own catch-phrases stripped the “unnamed-soldier-who-is-part-of-something-much-bigger” feel that many longtime fans relish.

Initial review scores for Battlefield: 2042 and Battlefield V show a drop in quality between the current game in the series in comparison to the previous title. On Metacritic, 2042 had supbar scores of 68 on PC, 63 on PlayStation 5, and 61 on Xbox Series X|S. On the other hand, Battlefield V received 81 on PC, 73 on PlayStation 4, and an Xbox One score of 78. Game Informer gave Battlefield: 2042 a review score of 7.

They stated in their review, “Battlefield 2042 is an easy recommendation for existing fans or players looking for a modern war game, but I struggle to fully endorse it due to its current lack of polish”.

Coming up short from the series highlight Battlefield 1 (2016), Battlefield V still scored a more favorable review score of 8 on Game Informer. With what obviously seems like the overstepping of creative direction by lead developer DICE, Electronic Arts is set to bring the series back to its modern war roots with Battlefield 6.

With much anticipation for Battlefield 6, Battlefield Studios conducted their first ever Battlefield Labs private (under NDA) playtest for select individuals who signed up on March 7, 2025. After the release of the promotional material showcasing different aspects of the game, EA launched an early open beta that would last through August 7-8, 2025. EA then released an open beta for all would-be participants that ran through August 9-10, 2025 and a second beta weekend of August 14-17, 2025. According to a community update posted on the EA’s Battlefield website, the Battlefield 6 open beta had the most players in it’s the history of the series’ betas. Reporting a staggering 420m total matches played, 92m hours of gameplay, the statistical data provided shows the renewed interest in the series. This could be attributed to the beta revealing new and returning mechanics.

Playing the beta, Battlefield 6 ushered the return of a mechanic fans have known since Battlefield’s inception: the class system. Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon but with class gadget redistribution. The assault class, the unit designed for infiltrating and pushing enemy lines now sports the spawn beacon, a series exclusive to the recon/sniper class and a second primary weapon. The beta only allowed for the assault class to sport a shotgun as a secondary, with no confirmed news if there will be options for other weapon types. No longer the healer on the team, support now doubles as both ammo and health distributors, with engineer now solely dedicated to repairing or dispensing vehicles, and recon remains the premier sniper class. Battlefield 6 is shuffling weapon specialization as a returning mechanic with new revamped classes using different weapon types. Assault has a proficiency in the assault rifle class, Engineer with SMG’s, Support with LMG’s, and Recon still sticking with snipers.

Across all four classes, the drag mechanic teased in Battlefield V finally made its debut in the BF6’s betas. Now when in proximity of squad-mates, players have the option to pick up their fallen comrades and drag them into cover while reviving them. This feature then extends to all players when playing support, dragging any downed teammate in need of healing instead of just folks in your squad. More class specialized gadgetry will be coming to Battlefield 6 such as the assault ladder providing multiple functions across firefight scenarios.

Battlefield Studios is pulling all the stops with a confirmed Battle Royale, not seen officially since Battlefield V. With what might be “Firestorm 2”, Battlefield Studios is bringing back the game mode despite the lack of interest in the series’ established player-base. There hasn’t been much coverage yet on Battlefield 6’s returning mode, but multiple outlets such as Screen Rant and Push Square are reporting that more Battlefield 6 footage will be revealed at the Tokyo Game Show 2025 event on September 25-28. For now, Battlefield 6 will launch on October 10, 2025 with much to hope for, or be disappointed by.