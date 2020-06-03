Editorial: Thank you from the Editor-in-Chief

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for standing beside the Coyote Chronicle in the midst of trying times. Despite the sudden halt of the newspaper’s print production and hardcopy distribution, Coyote Chronicle has remained steadfast in delivering our campus, the Inland Empire, and its surrounding communities with news written by CSUSB students.

As our last newsletter for the quarter and academic year has reached you, I would like to remind you that Coyote Chronicle will be in its usual summer hiatus. However, we shall be returning digitally in the fall semester with several open paid student positions and new ideas for enhancing on-the-ground reporting from our campus, Inland Empire, and surrounding communities.

Our next year’s funding is yet to be determined but we are keeping our fingers crossed!

We are fortunate to have the support of our advertisers, Instructionally Related Activities (IRA) Committee, Vital Technologies Initiative Grant, and the Communication Studies Department. We will keep doing our best to make your investments worthwhile in defining the future of our community onward into these untrodden paths set by the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest surrounding racial injustice.

Coyote Chronicle was truly tested this quarter. Student staff writers and contributors remained strong-willed and goal-oriented in submitting news stories to us, despite the struggles of securing interviews and photos while remaining shelter in place. Our paid student staff has gone out of their way to overcome myriad challenges to work with the writers and publish stories for our weekly newsletters.

A big thank you to our community partners from campus and beyond, as well as all the generous people who graciously agreed to be interviewed by our writers. Your time is deeply appreciated and stands for the purpose of providing an independent platform for unheard, local stories and to strive for transparency. It is all of you who help make voices heard.

To our readers, thank you so much for continuing to read, view, and be in touch with us.

Our continued production and distribution of news stories are all because of you and your desire to stay connected. Whether it is within our campus, the Inland Empire, and its surrounding communities, we continue to persevere because we know you are there and waiting.

To my fellow Chronicle staff, words are not enough to express how honored and grateful I am to be working with you – whether it be within the four corners of our Chronicle office, or virtually through Zoom and Slack.

I may be the Editor-in-Chief of Coyote Chronicle, but your positions and roles are just as equal as the title that I hold so dearly. Thank you so much for making my first academic year as a graduate student at CSUSB making much more dynamic and multifaceted than I could have ever imagined. There are lots of knowledge, thus far, that I have gained from our constant collaborative works and collective thinking in keeping Coyote Chronicle running.

Thank you all so much again for everything, especially for being part of the Coyote Chronicle this 2019-2020 academic year.

And CONGRATULATIONS to our graduating staff (we already miss you!):

Coyote Chronicle (Spring 2020)

Faculty Advisor: Dr. Mariam Betlemidze

Advertising Manager: Linda Sand

Guest Advisor for Socials, Promotions, and Photography: Jessica Block Nerren

Staff: Francesca Guidote (Editor-in-Chief), Sydney Fregozo (Managing Editor), ShaiAnne Cross (Fact-Checker), Matt Santos (Copy Editor), Adrian Barajas (Graphic Designer), Ashley McBride (Graphic Designer), Yera Nanan (Community Features Reporter), Adrienne Rosiles (Community Engagement Editor), Citlaly Carlos (Photo Editor), Karina Rodarte (Video Journalist), Avery Robinson (Distribution Manager, senior reporter), and Angel Martinez Morales (Social Media Campaigns Lead)

Interns: Monica Alvarez, Jailene Paniagua, Keren Cheatwood, Vanessa Anderson, Kristina Salcedo, Ariel Newell, Angel Martinez Morales, Onie Rahman, Floroliva Alvarez (Intern Lead and Quality Assurance co-lead), and Rhejean King Johnson (Quality Assurance Volunteer co-lead).

COMM243A: Instructor, Joel Harris

Staff Writers: Vanessa Anderson, Tyler Austin, Nicholas Briseno, Emma Curtis, Zuleima De La Cruz, Brandon Delatorre, Josie De Vera, Jacob Diaz-Jackson, Esther Echeverria, Christine Falbo, Cyndy Gallo, Bryan Garcia, Erica Garcia, Oliver Gonzalez, Je’taime Guzman, Katherine Hepler, Elijah Hill, Tanya Jensen, Alex Lara, Alejandro Loera-Garcia, Ernesto Madrigal-Rodriguez, Danielle Makhlouf, Elisabeth Martinez, Karla Morales, Madelyn Moritz, Marlene Murillo, Marina Parks, Sandra Ramirez, Irene Ramirez, Alexis Ramirez, Jasmine Ramos, Bertram Taylor III, and Isaac Udo-Ema

COMM243D: Instructor, Jessica Nerren

Social Media Team: Luis Manuel Arias Mondragon, Andrew Joseph Balisi, Maileilani Buchanan, Christy Aurora Collins-Chico, Jacob Christopher Diaz, Bron Estrada, Alexis Judith Felix, Vincent Gary, Abigail Janelli Hernandez, Julio Hernandez, Victoria Clare Joy, Pamela Monzerrat Llamas, Abigail Magana, Patrick Anthony Marcaida, Joseph Carmelo Martin, Elisabeth Rosario Martinez, Maria Mendez, Madelyn Ashley Moritz, Oscar Alexander Mota, Marlene Murillo, Jessica Nicole Oliveira, Cole Thomas Privette, Irene Ramirez, Abigail Monique Ramos, Carlos Mauricio Reyes, Zack Robinson, Sandy Rodriguez, Jonathan Sanchez-Chavez, Eduardo Joel Soto Gutierrez, and Tori Wiley

COMM240: Instructor, Dr. Mariam Betlemidze

Published contributing writers: Roxana Loza, Adriana Buenostro, Rene Alvarez, Michael Agredano, Melissa Carrillo, Valerie Mann, Brandon Perez, Amber Lopez, Carlene Luna, Madelyn Moritz, Onie Rahman, Keanu Wallace, Sergio Gonzalez, Sandra Patron, Alondra Munoz, and Olivia Hoar.

Spring 2020 Interviewees (and their affiliations): Shari McMahan (Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs), Seval Yilderim (Associate Provost for Faculty Affairs and Development), Senator Davida Fischman, Senator Dorothy Chen-Maynard, Senator Rong-Chen, Senator Jill Vassilakos-Long, Doug Freer, Rachel Beech (Vice President of Enrollment Management), Clare Weber (Deputy Provost and Associate Provost for Academic Programs), Senator Laisisi Ajayi (from the College of Education), Senator Beth A. Steffel, Samantha Duran, Alex Tuc, Sara Santillan, Matthew Musharbash, Melanie Fresquez, Heather Shumaker (Senior Counsel for Reproductive Rights and Health of the National Women’s Law Center), Heather Mitchell (State Senator of California), Ravina Daphtray (Director of State Strategies for the All Above All campaign), Jess Jacobs, Katherine Wu, M.A. (CAPS therapist), Diego Lita (senior student for Diesel Mechanics), Yesenia James and Hernan De Santiago (students from Mt. San Jacinto College), Deanna Brown (Director of CSUSB’s Early Childhood Education Programs), Habiba Narazari (banker from Wells Fargo), Gisela Maldonado (a teller at Wells Fargo and student from Mt. San Jacinto College), Diego Rosas (student from Palomar Community College), Alex Ramos (banker at Wells Fargo), Jonathan Garcia (second-year EMT student), Brandon Lloyd (a paramedic), Christian Saucedo, Jovan Ramos, Merriah DeJesus, Marco Carillo, Eric Serrano, Graciela Moran, Jesus Maldonado, John Sanchez, Sasha Lazzarinetti, Ivan Rodrigues, Senator McMahan, Daniel Cardenas, Adeline Manese (registered nurse at Kaiser Permanente, Fontana), Celeste Bolanos (nurse at Pomona Valley), Jean Teves, Keren Cheatwood, Layla Lopez, Jon Ramos, Rachel Keener, PsyD (CAPS therapist), Andrea Aguilar, Raeven Jones (Psychology honors student and Peer Advisor), Albert Angelo (CSUSB Student Health Center’s Senior Health Educator), Danny Scott (National Volleyball Assistant Head Coach of the Year), Carolina Meza (CSUSB Alumna and University of Redlands graduate student), Maryann Gallegos (LINK Leader, 3rd-year at CSUSB), Evan Tellez (CSUSB alumni and University of Redlands graduate student), John Lockman (student from Santa Ana Community College), Roberto Hernandez (professor at Mt. San Jacinto College), Edgar Blanco (student at Riverside Community College), Raymond Nguyen (student at Mt. San Jacinto College), Dr. Barbara Sirotnik (Director of Institute of Applied Research and Policy Analysis), Anna Gonzalez, Yazmine Martinez, Irene Ramirez, Jonathan Ruiz (employee at Stater Bros.), Emma Guillen, Raymundo Guerrero (owner and founder of Creative Precision Photography), Leslie Flores (CSUSB alumna), Pasquale Rotella (Insomniac founder and CEO), John Roberge, Samantha Valencia, John Stever, Roxanne Bogarin, Yadira Ortega (Medical assistant at East Side Health Center), Lanie Vasquez, Stacy Coronado, Julianna Rea, Mary Kridler (Homeschool teacher), Krista Bjur (program facilitator at Bob Holcomb Elementary School), Ariele Regondola, Trish Manalili, Vivienne Hyunh, Bianca Ruvalcaba, Braulio Gonzalez (resident at Fontana), Katherine Lyttle (resident at Riverside), Janet Little (Office Manager of Law Offices of Roger A. Little), Victoria Diaz (employee at Law Offices of Roger A. Little), Elda S. Rosales (Attorney), Dan Hepler (Los Angeles father), Deborah Fassel (Retired special education teacher), John Delgado (Investor), Sara Denali (iHop server), Ricardo Wilson (Wells Fargo banker), Diego Rosas (P.F. Chang’s busser), Laura De Santiago (supervisor at Macy’s), Stacy Gonzalez (Former Marines for Supply and Operations ), Cindy and Mari Munoz (sisters and co-owners of TrendsFash Boutique), Mireya Cruces (shopper at TrendsFash Boutique), Karin Brackebusch (licensed mental health counselor), Camille Small (Physical therapist’s assistant), Summer Jones (practices meditation), Joshua Hendrickson, Jorge Razo (comic artist, creator of Remy, and CSUSB alumni), Teresa Cardona (Ragdoodles follower), Chrystal Largent (Ragdoodles follower), David Welde (Police officer for the city of Tustin), Kevin Peterson (flight attendant for Delta airlines), Maria Reyes (cashier at Chevron in Corona), Paige Alvarez (employee at Cheesecake Factory), Sam Buenrostro, Ed.D. (Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Support), Karen Johnson (parent to a CNUSD kindergartener), Viviana Castro, Angela Peñaredondo, Ph.D. (faculty editor of Pacific Review and assistant professor of creative writing and digital humanities at CSUSB), Maria Ahumada (CEO of Angel de la Comunidad Fundacion), Cierra Hammond (CSUSB ASI Director of External Affairs), Cynthia Pasky (CEO of Strategic Staffing Solutions), Marina Stone (President of the Panhellenic Council at CSUSB and the President of Alpha Delta Pi), Tanya Torres (financial advisor at Merrill Lynch), Erwin Nuno, Mari Ulate (CAPS counselor and webinar speaker), Karina Rodriguez, Beth Jackson, Alex Perez, Jonathan Sanchez (member of Sigma Nu), Arjun Mann (president of Kappa Sigma), Adrian Valdivia (president of Delta Sigma Phi), Oscar Fonesca (career counselor), Valentina Felix (career counselor), Angelica Rodriguez, Thomas Provenzano (director of spring musical, “Once Upon a Mattress), John Perez (assistant director), Molly Keightley (lead actress), Jeremy Smith (California Collegiate Athletic Association – CCAA – awardee), Andres Villa, Shawn Ferrell (athletic director), Andrew Newman (CSUSB Men’s basketball head coach), Sebastian Ascensio, Isaac Balderama, Enrique Cardenas, Lucas Rosales, Danny Scott (National Assistant Head Coach of the Year for CSUSB’S women’s volleyball), Alexis Cardoza (captain of the women’s volleyball team), and Francisco Sierra (captain of the men’s soccer team).

Special thanks to Hector Pimienta (for letter to the editor on COVID-19 and college), E.F. Hernst (for an Expressions Submission), Men’s soccer team at College of the Desert, San Bernardino Unified School District, U.S. Marine Corps., CARECEN, College of Business and Public Administration, Inland Empire Economic Partnership, POPSUGAR Fitness, Helping Hands Pantry, and Riverside Workers Compensation Appeals Board.