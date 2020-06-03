Editorial: Let’s go beyond the labels and standard statements

As my father explained during his lifetime, a riot is the language of the unheard.— Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) May 28, 2020
Everyone deserves to feel safe and protected and to know that the law is on their side. So why are there innocent black people being killed by the very people who are supposed to protect them? George Floyd is a man who the system failed to protect. Needless to remind that this is the system that was created to protect all from harm.
In a video that dominated millions of screens within a few hours, we can see that despite people recording, begging, and pleading for the officer to stop, he refused to. The man tells the officer repeatedly he can’t breathe. They do not listen even as he begs for his mother. He dies with a police officer’s knee on his neck. This happened on May 28, 2020. His death, along with many other Black people who were victims of police brutality such as Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, may well lead to a civil war.
Even though Black Americans make up 13% of the U.S. population, they are three times more likely to be killed by the police than white Americans. Police brutality and systematic racism have always been prevalent in the United States. In 1991, Rodney King was tapped being violently beaten by LAPD officers, all of who were found not guilty.
The reactions to the protests currently happening reflect the time of the civil rights movement. Similar to the civil rights movement, many people who are peacefully protesting are having tear gas thrown at them, are beaten by police, and are forced to go back to their homes. They were labeled as thugs, just as President Trump labeled the current protesters as thugs.
So pathetic to watch the Fake News Lamestream Media playing down the gravity and depravity of the Radical Left, looters and thugs, ripping up our Liberal Democrat run (only) cities. It is almost like they are all working together?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020
With social media, we are able to see videos showing how innocent Black people are being killed making it so that there is evidence of a crime being committed. We’re able to see that despite the evidence, the officers who committed most of these crimes have not been found guilty.
The uncertainty and familiarity of these situations ignite rage in people, leading to protests and calls for actions. It’s the hope that the rage will lead to change, hope is the fire that keeps the protestors going.
Black people are done not having their voices heard.
Doesn’t the death of George Floyd feel familiar? It feels as though you hear about the death of a Black person every other day on the news. But this thing is, we are hearing about a small percentage of deaths that happen. Many are never heard of; their deaths only mourned by their loved one or no one at all. It’s an uncomfortable reality, but true reality.
What Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd all had in common was they were no threat, they were not armed, and they did not deserve to die. NO justice NO peace!#BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/YUzRWAPNtb— tamia ariyana🦂 (@tamiaariyana) June 2, 2020
With the case of George Floyd, all four officers have been fired and arrested. Derek Chauvin, the officer who is shown in the video with his knee on Floyd’s neck has been charged with second-degree murder. Now the question has become, will he serve prison time for George Floyd’s death? Despite him being arrested, people are still struggling to believe he will.
Before the death of George Floyd, Chauvin had 18 complaints filed against him. Records show that two of the cases were “closed with discipline” and a letter of reprimand was issued. How many complaints are an officer to have against him before being given more than a letter of reprimand? Why are police officers allowed to have complaints against them and yet be in charge of making sure other citizens abide by the law?
On May 30th, President Morales sent out a statement stating that we should provide a helping hand to our African-American population who have suffered trauma by not looking away. The problem with statements such as these is they do not state how to provide that help. It is a standard message given that comes across as performative. It reminds me of the #BlackoutTuesday event that occurred on June 2 on Instagram.
Instead of helping spread what happened, it resulted in the BlackLivesMatter tag becoming full of many solid, black images when before, it was full of posts showing how to provide help during this time. Before #BlackoutTuesday, the BlackLiveMatters Instagram tag was full of people making posts given information on what white privilege is, why it’s important to vote, why people were protesting, what petition you can sign, and where to donate. Now, it is also full of solid, black images, selfies, and self-promotional images.
In order to show change, it requires researching, educating yourself, staying informed. It requires us to go out of our comfort zone by reading about institutional racism and police brutality. It means looking more into the history you were taught in history and primary school. It means reading what Martin Luther King Jr. really had to say during the civil rights movement outside of the “I have a dream” speech we were shown numerous times. It’s about knowing the harsh truth of what it has been like for Black people living in this country.
But what is easier for us to accept, a standard statement that makes us feel like we’re doing enough to show support or actually educating ourselves that’ll cause us to have to self-reflect?
This article was updated on June 3 at 8:09 p.m. due to all four officers involved in George Floyd’s death being arrested with Derek Chauvin now being charged with second-degree murder.
Comments
Hector Pimienta says
That was a great and analytical article. However, I do have some questions such as why didn’t you mention the 1994 Crime Bill written by former vice president Joe Biden and signed into law by former president Bill Clinton that led to millions of African-American men wrongly sent to prison for non-violent drug offenses? This is one of many factors that contributed to the hardship faced by the African-American community. As for the Trump tweet you posted, do you know if he was referring to the peaceful protesters or the violent rioters burning businesses? There is a big difference between protest and rioting. How is Trump responsible for this? I can’t find any evidence indicating his responsibility. Police brutality has happened long before him. Those 18 complaints filed by that officer is the fault of that particular police station, NOT police officers in general. Another problem you failed to bring up was the toxic “with us or against us” mentality that I and other students have faced in regards to the protests and riots. Just because someone isn’t joining the protests doesn’t make them part of the problem as a lot of us have to take care of loved ones back home. I understand that you are coming from good intentions and that you’re a good person that sounds willing to have a conversation about this, but when you fail to spot the difference between peaceful protesting and rioting, that is very concerning. Rioting led to the destruction of many small business owners that have already struggled to get by due to this pandemic. What about retired police captain David Dorn who was killed protecting his friend’s pawn shop by a looter on June 2 after a protest turned violent. Captain David Dorn was also an African-American man with a wife, children, and grandchildren. There is no excuse for rioting, especially when innocent lives are at stake. Overall, great article.
Sastry G. Pantula says
Thanks for the editorial. I know President Morales and others are doing more than the public statements, and both are needed. Here are some sites I found from a friend’s (Sriram) post on FB that I found useful:
“It is time to stand with our Black brothers and sisters and help them during this crisis. While changing the Profile picture to show support is a good gesture, it is not sufficient. We need to go beyond and educate ourselves about racism and injustice and help support various networks and organizations that are fighting for justice by donating.
Here are some links:
Free Anti-Racism Readings
bit.ly/antiracistpdfs
National Bail Fund Network
bit.ly/localbailfunds
Black Visions Collective
www.blackvisionsmn.org/
Reclaim the Block
linktr.ee/reclaimtheblock
Anti Police-Terror Project
www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/
Resources published by PDX Monthly
www.pdxmonthly.com/news-and-city-life/2020/05/breathe-deep-and-figure-out-how-to-help
Intel Matching
Intel is matching employee donations to address social justice and racism. Intel employees, please note this.
Read about what Rahul Dubey, an Indian American did in Washington DC yesterday
www.thejuggernaut.com/dc-protesters
What South Asians are doing to end violence against Black people!
medium.com/@dviyer/south-asians-and-black-lives-b30adaba6a42
Listen to the beautiful rendering by the Paysan kids
www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmNmhrTaYKA&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3Oh7GWlPqCrKp6F7lZLO2UhufhxDMgB5hSkZsXebav8KdklO1YgxgFZYM
Thank you all for your support.”