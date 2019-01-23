Downtown Pomona Field Day Art Show

On January 12th, Jamaican singer Anthony Brown hosted an event known as Field Day in Downtown Pomona to give talented young artists the chance to show off their arts and music to the public.

These weren’t just any young talented artists, these were well-known artists with a wide media portfolio of their arts and techniques posted on their social sites.

This is Brown’s first year pulling off an art show event. He put on an event to get young popular talent out there, supporting their creations and helping them make a name for themselves.

“My purpose was to showcase young talented adults by giving them a platform to present either their paintings, photos, dancing techniques and etc,” said Brown. “I’ve seen a lot of these kid’s work, and being that I am a retired artist myself, I know how difficult it could be to get your talent and work out there.”

Brown was an artist signed to Shiah Records back when he was still making music, He later pursued a passion for photography.

Brown aimed most of his promotion towards social media such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and posted the event flyer to attract artists.

He held mini-interviews with both qualified and well-known artists interested in participating in the event.

He explained how he and his team of people who’s been in his posse when he was still making music had been setting the Field Day event up for a couple months now. They had to make sure the venue and food were all paid to be supplied at the event.

The event took place in a concert hall-sized room in a building located in Downtown Pomona. The Upstairs showcased the artists’ work while downstairs served as a social area for music and dance performances by young rappers, soul singers, and dancers.

The show started off with pictures of art pieces in the upstairs area of the venue.

Towards the evening was when the music and dance performances began.

One artist who was a participant in the Field Day showcase was Louie Blaka, a New Jersey artist who travels throughout the county promoting and selling his art.

He explains his art is influenced deeply by his city roots.

“Growing up in the inner city, you see and experience things you wouldn’t normally come across living somewhere else,” said Blaka. “I use those experiences to express the voice of those who can’t.”

Blaka considers his art to be a fusion of contemporary with an edge of street art. One of his creations that he decided to showcase in the show was “See No Evil, Hear No Evil and Speak No Evil”.

The painting consists of three women doing the motions of avoiding evil and hatred in the world.



Blaka shared that he usually attends art shows four times a year and was very excited for the Field Day event.

“I’m very excited to be apart of this show,” Blaka said. “I do believe the artist of all demographics should be given the chance to share their gift.”

Another participant in this event was 23-year-old Ian Ross who explains that he has always been an inspiring artist at heart.

His piece consisted of paintings of different pop culture characters referencing today’s political media.

“The purpose of my art is to inspire,” Ross shared. “I encourage young artists growing up in the local community to perfect their craft and pursue a career in art and most of all, to be proud of their gift.”

This is Ross’s fifth year participating in a showcase. He said he was very excited to be a part of the function.

“I believe everyone is a creative genius you just need to find your way of expressing it,” Ross expressed. “Art is fun for me and I like to keep it that way.”

Artist Brianna Nechelle shared that this is her first showcase in Southern California that she is she is excited to be a part of an event that contains so many different talents from all kinds of cultural backgrounds.

She said her goal is to capitalize her art and hopefully display and sell her work in New York City.

“I want my art to spur emotion, encourage critical thinking about self and the world,” Nechelle said. “I’m always inspired by society to use my voice for myself and others, my voice is my art.”

One of Nechelle’s paintings that stood out in the show was the piece Gestures.

The painting embodied four different types of hands doing different signs of gestures.

Although this is the first year Brown is hosting the event, he hopes to create something more amazing in the future.

“I feel like the next time there will be way buzz on it because it was just the first one,” Brown said. “Now I feel the next venue will have to be larger because their possibility will be way more talents that will want to be showcased.”