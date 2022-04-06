Don Woodford and his former students honored in the form of art

Don Woodford, an artist and educator, gives an artist talk solely based on his personal experience and his exhibition to emerge his audience in the rich knowledge of art to provide inspiration.

Entering the realm of “Formalist without Formula: Don Woodford Selected Works 1972-2022.” Photo by Celeste Santarrosa

The subject of art and art majors are always being questioned if they’re necessary or justified. For others like Woodford, the arts carry a great significance to our modern day society and should be consumed in our education.

Located on the far side of campus, The Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art at California State University, San Bernardino, freely welcomed guests to walk through two phenomenal exhibitions to gain a greater empathy for the context of the artworks displayed.

Woodford opened up his exhibition, “Formalist without Formula: Don Woodford Selected Works 1972-2022,” by speaking on how his creative inspiration struck him at a very young age.

He tells a story from his childhood of how his parent’s friends had a son around his age that struck his interest in art.

“He didn’t play with the time-space that other kids played with. He would get out some colored paper and scissors and he would start gluing things together. I was in seventh heaven playing around like he was with the material,” said Woodford. “I remember the experience because it was so unique.”

Afterwards, Woodford looked back on his memories in grade school. Where his art career got the push it needed towards a successful future in a humorous way.

“My teacher in seventh grade said ‘Don you better stick with art because that’s the only thing you’re good at’ and I took her advice,” said Woodford.

All the way from Portland, Oregon, Woodford came to Southern California because of the thrilling art scene. In 1972, Woodford became a well recognized and respected Professor of Painting in the Department of Art and Design at CSUSB.

During his time at CSUSB, Woodford gave many of his students the inspiration and techniques by mentoring them towards an innovative yet colorful future. In 2001 he decided to retire, but remained at the department to teach for two more consecutive years of studio painting.

“I enjoyed my years at the university a great deal,” Woodford said. “When I was searching for a teaching position, I only considered working at schools in Southern California because I felt then and still feel that there is a wonderful creative energy within the art community here. If I could magically have the opportunity to do it over again, I would jump at the chance.”

Woodford by his piece Grid, 2011 made from acrylic and paper collage on panel (Photo Credits: Celeste Santarrosa)

Woodford’s impact on his students turned them into successful artists and educators. Eight of Woodford’s former students display their own most proud pieces alongside the work of their dearest professor in an exhibition entitled, “Legacy: Former Students of Don Woodford”.

Sharon Suhovy Vandermeiden, one of the eight former students and former CSUSB teacher, expresses how much of an honor it is to have her work up next to Woodford.

“Don Woodford from day one even from when he didn’t understand my work I would say, ‘Would you lead me into this?’,” said Vandermeiden. “He has always been on my side to help me get me where I wanted to go.”

She even expresses gratitude towards her former professor because of how loyal he has been to be able to continue to work towards things that are of interest to him.

“He has surrounded himself with alumni students all of these years to stay active in his own industry, but to also keep mentoring us through our journey in the industry,” said Vandermeiden.

Vandermeiden’s Twenty Roses, 1999 made from acrylic gel on wood, enamel. Photo by Celeste Santarrosa

Exhibitions, no matter how big or small, have always carried an important message and exciting aspect of any art program. For events like these offer an opportunity to connect and offer a creative challenge.

“Art in general is important because it is not a written language. It’s visually seeing something and then interrupting it, deciphering it with your right brain a lot of the time, the poetic part of yourself. It awakes the dreamer.” said Vandermeiden.

An art exhibition helps bring the hidden emotion and forces humans to look beyond to admire and understand. Because art opens up the door to individuality, we all don’t see the same thing when looking at a piece of art.

Eunhye, a third year foreign exchange student from South Korea, appreciates the art here from CSUSB and highlights how significant it is to visit the campus museum.

“I’m so impressed with the exhibition. There has been a lot of color, frame, and composition. I think people feel disconnected from Covid-19 pandemic,” said Eunhye. “We can connect with art and we feel comfortable and relaxed. It’s important to view art exhibitions.”

The Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art at CSUSB will host both exhibitions up until April 9, 2022. Art is transporttive, it brings a sense of joy and dopamine, yet also allows for beliefs and truths. Come visit to feel the arts to stir a sense of optimism to make society a better place.

Don Woodford. Gate, 1985. Made from acrylic, fabric, and wood. Photo by Zarin Rahime



Don Woodford. The Mikado, 2017. Acrylic and paper on panel. Photo by Zarin Rahime

Don Woodford. Circus, 1995. Acrylic and paper collage on panel. Photo by Zarin Rahime