Do You Take Naps?

Starting from when we were all children and started preschool or kindergarten we were taught how to take naps. Of course, we were still growing and needed our rest, but the same goes for college students. College students brains are continuously developing and learning.

College students struggle with daily tasks and just keeping up with their busy lives. They often do not have a regular healthy sleeping pattern which can mess up their motor mobility during the day and allows them not to be able to focus as clearly.

That feeling when you feel so sluggish because you were up all night writing about your paper or working all night to pay off bills. I am sure many of you have experienced this before. It is hard to live in the life of a college student, so what can help cure that? Naps.

These naps are not the naps that last an hour and a half or longer. Those long naps are the naps that can already put you into R.E.M. sleep, which is a deep sleep. It can make you very groggy after waking up and potentially can make you tired for the rest of the day.

The naps that will benefit you are the ones that last fifteen to twenty-five minutes at most. These are the power naps that are good for you and will benefit you throughout your day. Some people think of it as a little meditation to just relax the body and the mind. After these power naps, one should feel more energized and not as tired and simply more refreshed in the mind and body.

Stress can be very overpowering sometimes to where it controls our day-to-day lifestyle. Taking a nap can release some of that stress. Sometimes college students forget to breathe and just focus on recuperating their hectic week from a load of school and working. So I challenge all of you college students to take power naps when feeling stressed. The main benefit is making sure to get enough sleep at night so that when in need of a power nap it can work in the best ability for you.