Disney Tourist Guide

The happiest place on earth is becoming the most expensive place on earth. As a Disney fanatic and annual pass holder I have visited three Disney resorts in the last three years: Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disney Paris. I have a few tips and tricks on how to make it happen and get around to seeing the most during your stay.

How to afford it:

It’s not a surprise that Disney resorts are raising their prices every year due to new attractions, crowd increase, and resort expansions. To visit three parks in three years needed extensive research and budgeting. The first step is deciding when you’re going and how long is your stay. I recommend planning your trip at least one year in advance, disneyworld.disney.go.com allows you to plan your vacation and pay it off in payments of whichever amount you like. In this payment plan I included my five-day park hopper tickets, and seven-night stay at a Disney (value) resort. I chose this package because I had bought flight tickets in advance at a very low price, so I did not need to include it in my package. The Disney packages can include tickets, resort, flight and meal plan. Meal plans may be a good idea if you’re traveling with family, for a party of two it was not ideal because we wanted to explore many different restaurants that were not part of the package. If you are traveling just to Walt Disney World, you do not need to rent a car. They have transportation covered (if you’re staying in a resort.) The shuttle bus took us from the airport to our resort, and there were buses that would take us to the parks every day at any hour. This saved us in countless ubers and renting a vehicle. Disney Paris offers the same packages and a low ticket price of $61.68 a day.

Tips and Tricks:

When staying at a Disney resort it is key to take advantage of Magic Hours. Magic Hours are offered when you stay at any Disney resort and what they are is access to the park for a few hours before the general public. During this time you get to ride attractions that normally you have to wait hours for. If you are going to Walt Disney World, you also get to plan your fast passes in advance, planning out your fast passes is important to plan out your day of shows, attractions and eating. I recommend doing your research and knowing what rides, parades and restaurants you want to visit and prioritize them in your time. I had a schedule on my notes of our days planned out and reservations. Dress and plan accordingly to the weather, dressing comfy for the long hours at the park will make walking and getting on rides easier. The best photos are also taken during Magic Hours, early in the mornings when rope drops and you’re the first ones to enter the park. Make sure you take you’re castle pictures without any photo bombers!

Disney Dining:

At Disneyland California Adventures Park one of the must dine-in is the new Lamplight lounge. It is a Pixar themed restaurant located right on the pier with a view the Pixar Pier and the Incredicoaster. The restaurant has impeccable Pixar theme from the entrance all the way to the restroom. They have an amazing bar menu and non-alcoholic fizzing drinks. If you’re looking for a quick snack, dole whip, churro, turkey-leg, and macaroni cone are the go-to. In Walt Disney World, the enchanting Be Our Guest restaurant is a breathtaking dining experience. You can choose from the Ballroom, West Wing, or Castle Gallery to sit and enjoy your meal. Make sure to visit Epcot at Walt Disney World and try all the different food “around the world.” Disney Paris is a classic for Bistrot Chez Remy, a Ratatouille themed restaurant serving French and European cuisines.