Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Review

A new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opened on Feb. 15 at 1725 Northpark Blvd, conveniently right across the street from the campus.

I am no stranger to barbecue, or to Dickey’s for that matter, so when I heard that a new one was opening right by the campus, I knew I would have to check it out.

The restaurant is situated along with a few others in front of The Glen at University Park, perfect for students living near the campus.

Upon entering the restaurant, I was greeted by the staff, who all seemed friendly, and was instructed on how to order and where their sauces and other condiments were located.

The interior of the restaurant is simple but pleasant. It is largely wood and brick themed, with wooden floors and tables and logs arranged in areas to invoke the idea of a more traditional Texas barbecue restaurant.

The interior was a little small compared to other locations, but the restaurant also has an outdoor seating area, so I do not think it is a problem, but I could see it getting packed easily.

Dickey’s is not exactly the kind of place you go for the atmosphere, but the aesthetics plus the country music playing on the radio did make for a charming place to dine.

The interior was also very clean, which is always a plus.

The menu is not overly complicated, but they do have a good amount of meats, from beef brisket to pork ribs, and even more sides, from baked beans to mac and cheese.

I wanted to try as much as I possibly could for the review, so I ordered a three-meat plate with beef brisket, chicken breast, turkey, baked potato casserole, and waffle fries (and a roll, which most plates come with).

What struck me immediately about the food at Dickey’s was how tender the meat was. I have been to much more expensive barbecue restaurants and gotten dry brisket, but the beef here was so moist and tore apart easily.

The chicken breast and turkey were also delightfully tender and juicy.

Besides the pleasing texture, the flavors of the meats were delicious. The seasonings are not overwhelming, which some barbecue connoisseurs might not enjoy, but it allows the full flavor of the meat to come through.

For people who want a stronger or spicier flavor, Dickey’s has three of their own barbecue sauces: original, sweet, and spicy. They are all good, but I personally recommend the original because it hits a nice balance between smoky and spicy.

The sides were also good; the baked potato casserole tasted great, and the waffle fries had a good flavor too. But personally, I found their texture to be a little too soft.

Meals cost roughly between $10-15, which is comparable to the price of a meal on campus, but that is not saying much. Dickey’s is a little expensive, but the quality is worth it.

The price is also pretty affordable compared to other barbecue restaurants in the area.

Even with the price, the meals are so large they can easily be shared or split into multiple meals. My three-meat plate lasted me two days.

For barbecue lovers or people who just want to try something new for lunch, I highly recommend Dickey’s.

