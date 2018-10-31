Dia de Los Muertos Celebration at CSUSB

Latino Education and Advocacy Days (LEAD) held a celebration of Dia del Los Muertos on Sunday, Oct. 28.

The Mexican holiday lasts from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, and is celebrated throughout Mexico, including parts of Central and South America.

Enrique G. Murillo, Executive Director of LEAD, shared his perspective on what the organization’s duty is.

“Part of our responsibility as a university is to connect our community with the campus. We have to create ways to bring the neighborhood to the campus,” said Murillo, “Let’s do something from our own culture.”

In the beginning of the event, Murillo shared to the community what the purpose of the event was for.

“Connection of community and campus, bring your children and make sure you tell them: ‘¿Sabes que? (You know what?) When you go to school, you are going to get good grades and when you grow up you’re going to go to the university,’ that’s what we are here for,” said Murillo.

Day of the Dead is a celebration of past ancestors that are making a journey across the Milky Way to make a pit stop on Earth for a few days.

This belief system is of the ancient Aztecs before the Spanish and Europeans came to their lands.

This includes a unique and special idea of death.

“Death for us is not the end, it is just another stage. Life and death are part of the same coin and it is to understand the cycle of life,” shared Murillo.

This holiday also involves alters that are built as landing spots for the spirits.

Burning flowers or copal, helps them determine the location of their family.

“I’m happy because my dad passed away about a year and a half ago and he’s here with me. I feel a connection with my dad, even though he passed, we keep our connection with our ancestors,” shared Murillo.

https://youtu.be/jhvcQDa54rQAnother aspect of his work is to educate people, especially young adults, and in terms of the Day of the Dead event, he is an advisor on the cultural aspects with a group effort to make the occasion possible.

The celebration included performances by high school students, organizations and Aztec dancers.

There was face painting for all ages and Loteria, a Mexican bingo game that families could enjoy.

Karina Arias, a third-year student, discovered the Dia de Los Muertos event from attending another occasion on campus that was just as similar.

She went to two plays that were put on by the club that placed together the alter for this event.

The director of the club informed her about the Day of the Dead occasion that was meant for students and community.

For Arias, she enjoyed the event’s decorations, dances and learning about the Mexican holiday.

“I never celebrated it before and even though I am Mexican-American, my parents never celebrated this holiday for some reason. I’m kind of curious of why not,” said Arias.

Back when Murillo was a student, there were very few Chicanos and Latinos on campus.

They would have to get together to protect themselves, form a little group because they were the minority.

The honor of the dead will continue as long as generations uphold the tradition.

For Murillo, it is a responsibility to keep his cultural custom alive and to celebrate his past genealogies.

“We will always remember them and in return I expect the same from my children and grandchildren. For them to remember me and everything I did in my lifetime. The idea is that we don’t live by ourselves, we live in the generations,” shared Murillo.