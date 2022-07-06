Damn COVID! I missed out on my University experience!

About 125 students were honored at the 25th annual Black Graduation held on June 2 by the CSUSB Black Faculty, Staff and Student Association at Coussoulis Arena. Photo: Corinne McCurdy/CSUSB

Here at CSUSB there has been nothing but great flexibility and effort into the push of getting students to continue their academic journey during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a recent graduate I am here to express the experiences gained and missed throughout my undergraduate since enrolling here at CSUSB. I’ve come from a background transferring from a community college, into CSUSB in the Spring of 2021. This was right at the beginning of the global pandemic a few months in. Having to quarantine, it was difficult to adjust in my first semester being a transfer student. Especially coming into the University without any knowledge of where anything is around or what resources to find.

Having my college experience “nowhere to be found”, I mean it in a way where I’ve only met fellow classmates and professors only through zoom which was the alternative to continue studying during the global pandemic. I’ve stressed on learning online, communicating through emails and virtually. Missing out on college events, clubs, and meeting friends where it’s crucial in networking I have yet to gain a full experience in. It wasn’t until the Fall of 2021, and Spring of 2022. These two semesters had a partial “lift” in returning on campus where still most classes throughout the university were hybrid or just a show up to class every now and then deal. This led to the exposure of getting to experience being at the school, but my time here was coming short. Since I was a full-time enrolling student, majority of my classes completed were through zoom (This was about 80% of all the classes I took since enrolling) which I had no choice but to do it this way.

Spring of 2022 was my last full-time semester prior to completion of internships in the Summer for my Bachelor’s degree. Getting my graduation check approved where I was able to walk in the Spring, I felt nothing but bittersweetness. Not only did I finish my undergraduate in a short amount of time, but I did also it without really meeting anyone genuinely. Everyone I’ve met and spoke to were through group chats and projects where we only stayed in touch through our mobile devices. This was all during our quarantine as students. The coming day of May 21, 2022 there was an overwhelming feeling that I’ve went through. I speak for several students who also dealt with transferring during the pandemic and graduating without really having a college experience.

My coming story here is what I’ve experienced at the ceremony. Looking for the line of all the graduates where we were supposed to meet-up prior to walking in. I’ve heard a shout that called out my name. Could’ve been anyone but looking closely I see waving and once again hear my name. It was about Four friends I’ve met during zoom calls and my spring semester of 2021. This was the first time I’ve ever met them, yet almost hardly recognized them. Everyone is so different in person than in zoom calls. It was a warm feeling meeting friends I’ve never seen before. They can also relate since we’ve had conversations about how we see people we recognize, but never met before.