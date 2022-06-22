CSUSB Students Fear Eviction as Housing Prices Skyrocket by 74.23%

By: Brittany Fugate, Ashley Flores and Joshua Clement

The demand for housing is at an all-time high, but the likelihood of being able to afford and survive at the same time is at an all-time low. Most California residents have indicated that the housing crisis is unlike anything we have ever seen before. This has led to many CSUSB students and staff living in fear of not being able to afford to rent or buy a house.

California State University San Bernardino professor Dr. Gregory Gondwe shares his experience in trying to find affordable housing. “Last year when I started looking for apartments I spent about almost $600 for application fees and every time I paid, it was occupied and non-refundable,” Dr. Gondwe said.

It goes without saying that even the process alone is a costly one; however, that only scratches the surface when it comes to the actual conversation of renting or buying property. “The asking price should be 3x your salary,” Dr. Gondwe said. “We’re talking about an apartment that is like $2,500, in that case they are expecting me to get about $8,000 a month.”

Dr. Gondwe was not the only person struggling to find housing. This crisis has impacted the younger generation detrimentally. We asked former Csusb student Mikaylee King, to share her story in finding affordable housing.

During her search for an apartment King was a manager at DD’s Discount making approximately 13 dollars an hour, so finding roommates was crucial. It would not be likely that she would be accepted to rent since she makes less than the 3x amount renters are asking for. King shared her thoughts regarding this requirement.

“It’s hard, even for me and my partner. Yes it’s dual income but imagine somebody that does not have that ability to pay that” King stated.

During the beginning of the pandemic, the housing market took a surprise turn. Due to the lockdown in 2020, many were either put on leave or furloughed from their place of work and the unemployment rate skyrocketed. Many projected the housing market would crash due to the nature of unemployment. As a result, houses were listed low to buy and interest rates dropped significantly. This led to many people jumping on the opportunity to snag a house while the market was so low. In turn, as the demand for housing increased so did its value. There has since been an exponential increase in the housing market to both rent and/or buy.

The value of homes is nearly double the amount or more. According to Zillow’s market report on May 19, 2022, the typical home value in North Rialto is currently $583,756. The value was $473,598 last year in 2021 and is forecasted to increase in value by 14.4% within one year.

According to Realtor.com, in their article Local Market Trends- By County, they stated that the median price for homes is $499,000 as of February 2022. Housing Data – Zillow Research details the price of rentals dated back from January 2014 to now. The average price to rent in Riverside-San Bernardino County is currently $2600, which is a 74.23% increase from the average rent pre-covid in January 2020.

Homeowners are now demanding a variety of requirements to qualify to rent their home. These requirements include up to three months of bank statements, paycheck stubs, a good credit score of 700 or more, application fees (vary from $50-$150), and renters whose salary can make up to three times the amount of rent. Thus, if the average rent is $2600, the renter must make $7,800 a month. According to Zip Recruiter, the average worker in San Bernardino makes $34 an hour, that is $5,956 a month which is $1,844 short of the $7,800 rent requirement. Therefore, the average worker in San Bernardino would not qualify to rent at this time.

Due to the increasing housing demand, many homeowners are receiving dozens of applications within hours of posting their home for rent. This allows homeowners to increase demands and choose from the “cream of the crop.”

Finding affordable housing is now nearly impossible for California residents. The exponential growth in both demand and value has left people discouraged, yet eager to find a place to live quickly. However, costliness of rent does not equate to the cost of living.