CSUSB Student, Opens A Nonprofit Organization In San Bernardino County

The Key Nonprofit logo. Provided by Maite Valenzuela.

The Key Nonprofit is a nonprofit organization that offers resources to those in need, it was founded in October of 2022, by Maite Valenzuela, a senior here at California State University, San Bernardino.

With much success, Valenzuela has been able to help hundreds of people in our community. The shelter is located in Chino, California, but has reached out to many surrounding cities.

Valenzuela has shared her experience and some of the difficulties of opening up this nonprofit while being a full-time student.

“Honestly, what motivated me the most to start this nonprofit was my three kids. I am a single mom and needed to open up a business that would allow me to dedicate more time to them and also be able to help families in need because I was once in that position…It feels good to know that I have the opportunity to offer a helping hand to someone who is also in need,” said Valenzuela.

When asked how she managed to not only be a full-time student, single parent, and run a full-time business all in one, she had something special to share.

“I wouldn’t be able to be where I am today without my mom and grandma, they are two strong women who not only I look up to but my kids as well. They’ve given us nothing but love and support,” said Valenzuela.

Valenzuela uses the “key” in her organization symbolically for what she believes it stands for in helping others.

“Our mission is to engage with local partners and provide “the key” resources to reduce poverty, improve the economy, and build solid communities for present and future generations,” said Valenzuela.

The Key Nonprofit holds weekly food banks every Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. for anyone who needs groceries.

This provides a great opportunity for many members of our community who may find themselves struggling right now. These are hard times for many and it’s important for people who don’t have enough food, or for those who don’t qualify to receive help from the government, to have other options like these that allow them to also receive all the help they deserve.

Food bank items from The Key Nonprofit, a nonprofit organization based in China, CA.

Aside from food alone, The Key Nonprofit also offers much more.

They take mental health very seriously and offer help and resources to those who need someone to talk to. This is also another important resource for college students who are struggling in any way.

The Key Nonprofit prioritizes the community and does anything to make sure people have access to all resources available to them.

“At The Key Nonprofit, we’re passionate about mental health. This passion is deeply rooted in our belief that mental health is just as important as physical health,” said Valenzuela.

Valenzuela also shared her thoughts on being a mental health resource to others.

“Reach out if you or your loved ones need help. The world is in desperate need of helping those who struggle daily and struggle to ask for help. If you are one of them, The Key has its doors open so you can receive the proper help,” said Valenzuela.

Currently The Key Nonprofit only has one Resource Center located at 13641 Central Ave Unit N in Chino, CA. Valenzuela is aware that they are still fairly new but would love nothing more than to expand to more locations across the area once grants start coming through.

Anyone can go and have the opportunity to receive help, you don’t have to necessarily live only in San Bernardino County. All they recommend is to have a state-issued ID with you, to be able to help best define the closest resources nearest to you.