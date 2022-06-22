CSUSB Freshman Orientation returns to campus after being held on Zoom for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic

By Nathan Sandoval & Jonathan Isiordia

The summer heat is in full effect, so it’s time for CSUSB Freshman Orientation. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 freshman orientations were held via Zoom. This year marks the first freshman orientation held in person since the temporary virtual shift to Zoom orientations. There is a checklist for incoming students that must be completed before signing up for an orientation date. A series of COVID-19 Vaccines are included in the checklist and are mandatory for all CSU students including the incoming freshmen of 2022.

Orientation leaders and incoming freshmen had a chance to finally meet and tour the CSUSB campus in person. There were 8 orientation dates for the incoming freshman to choose from in the month of June. As the orientations started, the incoming freshmen were guided into the Santos Manuel Student Union where clubs and organizations were tabel-ing to promote themselves. Clubs and organizations like Coyote Radio, ASI, and the CSUSB Veteran Center were present and informed the freshman what their organization had to offer. All of the clubs and organizations offered flyers and free merchandise to the freshman to promote themselves. Some freshmen had declared majors and some were undeclared. The importance of orientation was to introduce students to resources available to them at CSUSB to ease their transition into campus life.

Incoming freshmen Sociology majors, Riley Morris and Regina Caldera had a chance to express their thoughts during the beginning of their orientation session on June 16th. Riley had this to share about orientation, “I woke up really early to get ready and I got to campus and it was blazing hot. So far, into the orientation, I have been getting free school merchandise handed to me left and right.” Regina chimed in and said, “ Orientation is a bit nerve-wracking as there are many new faces and environments to familiarize myself with. Hopefully, as the day goes by, I’ll get a bit more comfortable with all of these new surroundings.” Then the Sociology majors found their Packs to then tour the campus and the available facilities offered here at CSUSB.

Taking the orientation into consideration, it was the first in-person experience post-covid. This adjustment to in-person meetings after two years has been bittersweet for some. We noticed that in this case, many students were very much used to the online environment. Working and learning from the comfort of their own home, and when it comes to the switch they aren’t anticipating it to be any easier. For other incoming freshmen, they have suggested the hybrid structure where it can be half and half. “Inspires you and motivates you to be better” are the words from Daniel Rocha when it comes down to the preference of being in-person. After asking him what he prefers between virtual or in-person that is what he had to suggest along with hanging out with friends.

The question “What’s your major?” typically was used as a starting point to knowing our incoming class. Something so noticeable and interesting was meeting these incoming freshmen and hearing about the common majors which are sociology, computer science, business, and even pre-nursing. Of course, getting to know a student’s major is fun and exciting, but imagine everyone else around you that you don’t know. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a general perspective of what other students are studying?

A survey was online and running on June 20, 2022, simply in response to “What was your major enrolling into college?” The results have been viewed after 24 hours and this general perspective can get you an idea if your major is impacted or not, especially if you had no clue. Out of 50 exact responses, 13 (26%) were business majors, 21 (42%) were under the sciences and engineering categories, 4 (8%) were pre-nursing, 2 (4%) were math, 1 (2%) were English, 1 (2%) were liberal studies, and 8 (16%) were undeclared.