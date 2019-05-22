CSUSB: Coyote Bikes

One resource available to students at CSUSB for on campus transportation is bike sharing with Zagster.

Zagster is a venture-funded startup company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts that designs, builds and operates bike-sharing programs for cities, universities, corporate campuses, hotels and residential communities across the United States.

Here at CSUSB, we have Zagsters available, but many students are not aware of what to do with them, where to find them or why to use them. Other colleges have Limes, Birds and Zagsters. Although they have not made themselves to our campus we do have options.

Zagster at CSUSB is currently the only bike share available in the Inland Empire. This makes Zagster unique since you can only find it here and in Los Angeles.

“All spring quarter, Zagster is still free for students, faculty, and staff to use. Use them to ride in between classes, for a quick trip to the store, or go for a ride with your friends,” said Melissa Acuna, employee of the CSUSB Student Health Center. “With a built-in locking device, these bikes can be used on and off campus for up to eight hours at a time. Use them for free while you still can.”

The locations are in front of the Student Health Center, in front of the SRWC (Spell out acronym since it’s the first time using it) and behind the Social Behavioral Sciences building. These bikes can be ridden by any students as long as they follow the rules.

The bikes feature adjustable seat height fitting adult riders, automatic front and rear lights for safety, a bluetooth electronic ring lock and a chain guard keep you clean for cleanliness.

The website offers a list of frequently asked questions about the bike share program, and also addresses who it is available to.

The membership is broken down in three options. The first one being an annual membership of 15 dollars. The second being the option to pay one dollar hourly or use a membership promo code to ride free. The bonus membership is if your ride is under an hour it is completely FREE.

While you are using a Zagster bike, you are free to ride it wherever you like. If you want to make a stop, you must lock the bike to a secure object.

Before you end your bike trip, you must return your bike to a CSUSB Zagster station. Trips may never be ended unless the bike is already locked to a Zagster station. Do not leave a bike anywhere else unless you have an active trip on the bike. Riders may be held liable for replacement of lost bikes.