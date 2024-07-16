CSUSB’s Yasuda Center Renovation Begins, Caution Advised

For detailed information, please refer to the attached project map, which outlines pedestrian and vehicular paths as well as the construction fence placement for Phase 1.1.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Construction for the Yasuda Center’s renovation and addition project is set to begin, bringing significant upgrades for the new Masters Physician’s Assistant Program at California State University, San Bernardino. The project, starting July 15, 2024, will include multiple phases, with the initial phase lasting until August 16, 2024.

The first phase of construction will see the erection of barriers along the sidewalk and Parking Lot Annex A. These barriers are crucial for restricting unauthorized access to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff. “We are excited about the enhancements this project will bring, but safety remains our top priority during construction,” said the University officials.

During this phase, several areas will be affected. Parking Lot Annex A, the existing Yasuda building, and the dirt lot south of Parking Lot A will be closed. Additionally, the sidewalk along the affected lot and Parking Lot Annex A will be off-limits. Construction barriers will be placed north of the ADA pathway, running parallel to the existing sidewalk and around Lot Annex A.

To maintain pedestrian access, routes have been established. Access from Parking Lots A to the Visual Arts Building will be available via the existing ADA path. Additionally, access from Parking Lots A to the University Enterprise building will be maintained through the sidewalk on Museum Drive.

The disruptions caused by Phase 1, including the construction fence, will continue through Summer 2025. The university will provide regular updates as the project progresses. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as we work to improve our facilities,” said the Facilities Planning and Management officials . “These upgrades will greatly benefit our students and faculty in the long run.”